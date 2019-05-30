Local NBC affiliate KOAA has hired a replacement for Jessica Van Meter, who left to return to her home state of Ohio.
Say hello to Alex O’Brien, who will be on the air starting June 4. O’Brien comes to the station from KAMC-TV, the local ABC affiliate in Lubbock, Texas. Before that, O’Brien was at the Denver-based Weather Nation as a producer and meteorologist.
“Alex will be a terrific addition to the First Alert5 Weather team,” said KOAA news director Ryan Hazelwood. “Her love of Colorado and her excitement in covering our extreme weather conditions means she’ll fit right in here.”
O’Brien, a Colorado native, grew up in Greeley and received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Metropolitan State University of Denver. You can follow here on Twitter at @WXAlexOBrien.
“I am so thrilled to be coming back home to forecast the weather and connect with the people of southern Colorado,” O’Brien said.