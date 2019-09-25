What’s the best way to kick off a month- long celebration of art? With a martini in hand.
Artini, the annual chance to “cheers” the beginning of Arts Month, is back on Friday at The Mining Exchange Hotel.
The free event is presented by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and features live music by BJ Estares and Route 61, dancing, a fashion show, aerialists, body painting and tarot card readings.
“It’s basically a free community party to get people excited and aware of Arts Month,” said Andy Vick, executive director with the Cultural Office. “We want people to have a good time on our dime.”
Bartenders from 365 Grand Club properties will be pouring signature martini drinks and competing for the title of the Best Artini Martini.
Tastings are free and attendees can vote for their favorite cocktail by tipping the bartenders. Cash bars and food trucks will also be on site.
Vick describes Artini, which typically draws 800 to 1,000 people, as a “teaser into the amazing art in our community.”
“You don’t have to like one specific kind of art,” he said. “If people haven’t experienced local art of any kind, we want to give them a reason to go out and do it.”
The sixth annual Arts Month in Colorado Springs coincides with National Arts and Humanities Month, which was founded in 1985.
Around the Pikes Peak region, more than 300 cultural events are happening as part of Arts Month, ranging from musicals to concerts to book clubs. You could learn to paint like Bob Ross or how to paint your pet. You could go to the Poetry719 Festival or participate in Restaurant Week.
Other happenings include “Menopause the Musical” on Oct. 4 at the Pikes Peak Center and a concert featuring Take Me To The River: New Orleans Live! on Oct. 11 at the Ent Center for the Arts.
“The whole point is to have at least one new cultural experience with family and friends,” Vick said. “We want to elevate the visibility of art in our community.”
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette, amanda.hanock@gazette.com