Kenny G is bringing his smooth saxophone skills and curly head of hair to Colorado Springs.
Kenny G, known as "smooth jazz’s king of the soprano sax," will perform at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 17, the venue announced earlier this week.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at pikespeakcenter.com and axs.com.
Kenny G rose to fame in the 1980s, when his instrumental recordings often topped the pop, R&B and jazz charts. He has been featured on songs with Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole.