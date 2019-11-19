Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan will bring an intimate performance to Denver next year.
Her "An Evening with Sarah McLachlan" will come to Buell Theatre at Denver Performing Arts Complex Feb. 11. Tickets are $50.95 to $130.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The singer-songwriter will be accompanied by cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith, as McLachlan reveals the history behind some of her most popular songs, including "I Will Remember You," "Angel" and "Building a Mystery."
McLachlan, who founded the Lilith Fair tour, a showcase for female musicians, was a staple of the '90s, with her successful albums, 1993's "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" and 1997's "Surfacing."
Her latest album, "Wonderland," was released in 2016, and features new arrangements of more than a dozen traditional and contemporary holiday classics.