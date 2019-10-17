Sara Bareilles
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
Price: $53-$185, pepsicenter.com
As the story goes, Sara Bareilles’ breakout hit, “Love Song” was never about someone she loved. When she pointedly sings, “I’m not going to write you a love song, ‘cuz you asked for it, ‘cuz you needed one,” she’s talking to her record label. Bareilles has said her label had been pushing her to write more songs and specifically more popular songs. She responded with “Love Song,” which became a No. 1 hit in 22 countries and still pops straight into mind when Bareilles’ name comes up into conversation. The pop/soul singer’s other hits include “King of Anything,” “Brave” and “Gravity.” Bareilles has in recent years starred on Broadway in “Waitress,” the musical that features music and lyrics she wrote. Her 2019 release, “Amidst the Chaos,” includes a song that one might say nicely bookends her first hit from 12 years ago. “Someone Who Loves Me” is about romantic love; Bareilles said in a recent interview it’s about “allowing someone else to sort of see you in your darkest hour.” Singer-songwriter Emily King will open up concerts on Bareilles’ “Amidst the Chaos” tour.
Whitney with Lala Lala
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E Colfax Ave., Denver
Price: $25.99-$30, ogdentheatre.com
Back in 2016, Sir Elton John knew it was worth paying attention to Whitney, a brand new band at the time. John called the indie rock group’s debut album, “Light Upon the Lake,” his favorite record of that year and then interviewed Julien Ehrlich, one-half of Whitney, for The New York Times. The Chicago band has continued to pick up steam since then, releasing their second album, “Forever Turned Around,” in August. They’re on tour now in support of the new record, which includes singles “Used To Be Lonely” and “Giving Up.” Lala Lala, also an indie rock band from Chicago, will open up the show.
Michale Graves at Sunshine Studios
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road
Price: $15, sunshinestudioslive.com
Many were introduced to Michale Graves in 1995, when he took over as the lead singer and songwriter of the reformed version of The Misfits. Since then, the punk rock musician has been involved in a variety of solo and multi-member projects. Graves is on his “American Monster” tour, during which he’s performing songs from two Misfits albums, “American Psycho” and “Famous Monsters.” He’ll be joined by guests Sins of Man, Six of Crows, R.A.S.P. and Brand of Julez.
Head for the Hills
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs
Price: $12-$15
The experimental bluegrass band Head for the Hills was born about 15 years ago at Colorado State University. The four-piece band, which has members on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and bass, is still based in Fort Collins and has played everywhere from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival to South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Head for the Hills released its latest EP, “Say Your Mind,” in March and the band is wrapping up the accompanying tour this weekend with shows in Manitou Springs and Denver.
Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents ‘Brahms 4’
Where: Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Price: $26-$75
The Symphony No. 4 is the last symphony written by German composer Johannes Brahms. It premiered in 1885 and has since been recognized as one of the greatest orchestral works in history. Led by conductor Josep Caballé-Domenech and featuring violinist Alexandre Da Costa, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic continues its season with a performance of the piece as well as the German composer Siegfried Wagner’s “Violin Concerto” and the overture to the opera “The Flying Dutchman,” by Richard Wanger. A pre-concert lecture begins one hour prior to the performance, which is part of the orchestra’s El Pomar Foundation Masterworks series that celebrates works created by legendary composers and brings revered soloists to Colorado Springs.
False Reports EP release show
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave.
Price: $10
The Denver indie rock band False Report dropped its new EP, “Tear the Pages,” on Tuesday and is celebrating with two local release shows, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs, this weekend. The show also features the Colorado Springs bands Had I Known and Calling All Cars 2.
Also performing
• Lenore Raphael, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $20, thegoldroom.com
• Pikes Peak Philharmonic presents “Storms,” Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N Nevada Ave., 3 p.m. Sunday, $5-$10
• Uada, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10-$12