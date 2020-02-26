Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire have announced a joint summer tour, which includes a concert in Denver.

The two groups will bring their Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to the Pepsi Center on July 1.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at livenation.com, pepsicenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Santana's album, "Supernatural," which features memorable songs such as "Maria Maria," "Smooth" and "Put Your Lights On."

Fans will also likely hear "September" and "Let's Groove," among other hits by Earth, Wind and Fire.

Among stops at other major cities, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour, has the bands playing the original site of Woodstock (now Bethel Woods Center for the Arts) on Aug. 23. Santana performed there more than 50 years ago.