The Gazette 2018 Holiday Fun Guide
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
CHARITY
Through Nov. 6: Bountiful Bags - Thanksgiving Meals for Seniors — Donations of fixings accepted 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Silver Key, 1605 S. Murray Blvd. and Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at MorningStar at Bear Creek, 2540 Lower Gold Camp Road, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at ViewPointe, 555 Rockrimmon Blvd.; 24-hour drop off at Province, 2960 Tutt Blvd. For a list of items needed, call 884-2300; make financial donations online, indicate Bountiful Bags in notes field.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 7 and 14: No More Green-Bean Casserole, Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, $55 or $135 for both classes. Registration: 559-8109.
Nov. 8: Dave's Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert – Ever Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 14: Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., $25. Registration available online.
Nov. 17: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Nov. 18: Thanksgiving in Three Hours Cooking Class — 2-6 p.m., Chef's Table, 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502, $85. Registration available online.
Nov. 19: Get Stuffed - Stuffing and Sides Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 21-22: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Nov. 25: Brunch Bunch - Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 26: How to Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, $55. Registration: 559-8109.
KIDS AND PETS
Nov. 15: Turkey for Kids — Learn about wild turkeys, play games and make turkey crafts, for kids in preschool and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
OTHER STUFF
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Turkey Toss — Watch wolves, coyotes and foxes enjoy their turkey dinner, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 12 and younger. Registration: 687-9742.
*************************************************
HOLIDAY EVENTS
MUSIC
Nov. 10: Tree Lighting Concert — Music by Tyler Rich and Dylan Schneider, Santa will light the Christmas tree, 5-8 p.m., Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.
Nov. 15: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $61.50-$92.50; 520-7469.
Nov. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, $49.50-$79.50.
Nov. 18: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $55-$89.50; 477-2100.
Nov. 26: Chris Isaak Holiday Tour — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.50-$79.50; 520-7469.
Nov. 28-29: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20; 520-7469.
Dec. 1: Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful's Men's Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger.
Dec. 1: Holiday Spectacular — Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20 and up. Tickets: 520-7649.
Dec. 1: Sing it to Me Santa — Featuring The Fray and Tracksuit Wedding, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$45.
Dec. 2: "'Tis the Season - The Stories" — Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $12-$25. Tickets: 520-7649.
Dec. 2: Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
Dec. 2: Christmas Carol Sing — Christmas songs in Spanish and English, 5-7 p.m., Iglesias Nuevo Vida, 801 N. Circle Drive, free-will offering to benefit One Voice Missions Partners.
Dec. 2: Woodland Park Wind Symphony Gala Holiday Concert — 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
Dec. 3: "Songs for the Season" — Ingrid Michaelson Trio with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15-$89.
Dec. 6: Hazel Miller – "A Very Soulful Christmas" — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door.
Dec. 6: Jim Brickman - “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 7: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party — Featuring Tinker's Damn Band, 7-10 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing, 1840 Dominion Way, free.
Dec. 7: Jingle Jam — Featuring Ginuwine & Jon B., 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $24 and up.
Dec. 8: Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door.
Dec. 9: "Christmas Joy!" — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$25; 520-7469.
Dec. 9: "The Sounds of Christmas" — With The Denver Brass and German lunch, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $80. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555.
Dec. 10: Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$78; 520-7469.
Dec. 10: Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25.
Dec. 11: Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 at door.
Dec. 14: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$26 in advance, $25-$30 day of show.
Dec. 14: KS 1075 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Tha Dogg Pound and Twista, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up.
Dec. 15: John Legend - "A Legendary Christmas Tour" — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$149.50.
Dec. 16: “Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 16: "A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert" — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
Dec. 17: Brian Setzer Orchestra's "Christmas Rocks! Tour" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$89.50.
Dec. 19: "Rockin' in a Winter Wonderland" — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469.
Dec. 20: "An Appalachian Christmas" — Mark O'Connor and Friends featuring Brandy Clark, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50.
Dec. 21: Conscious Alliance Holiday Party — With Boombox with Classixx and Orchard Lounge, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up.
STAGE
Nov. 18: Jane Lynch: "A Swingin' Little Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $89-$114.
Nov. 21-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up.
Nov. 23-25: “The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469.
Nov. 23-Dec. 24: “Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times.
Nov. 23-Dec. 24: "The Santaland Diaries" — The Jones, Denver, $25 and up.
Nov. 23-Dec. 31: "Scrooge! The Musical" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up.
Nov. 23-Dec. 23 2018: “A Christmas Carol”: — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices.
Nov. 24-Dec. 22: "The Story of the Nutcracker" — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children's Theatre, Golden, $12.
Nov. 24-Dec. 24: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $35-$155.
Nov. 29-Dec. 2: "Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 7:30 Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $12-$15.
Nov. 29-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Go online for times and ticket prices.
Nov. 30-Dec. 24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — Avenue Theater, Denver, $28.
Dec. 5-15: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up.
Dec. 13-23: "Yule Be Naughty" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25.
Dec. 17: "Rat Pack Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469.
Dec. 21: "The Celtic Gift" — With Irish Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$50.
Dec. 22-23: "A Colorado Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19.50-$48.50; 520-7469.
Dec. 23: "107th Traditional Christmas Mystery Pageant" — Combines the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus along with church legends and Christmas Carols, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 635-3549.
Dec. 26: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65.
Dec. 27: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $$45-$125; 520-7469.
VISUAL ARTS
Nov. 3-24: Holiday Miniatures Exhibit — Abend Gallery, Denver.
Nov. 3 and Dec. 23-29: Christmas in Magic Town — See Michael Garman's cityscape decorated for Christmas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Michael Garman Museum and Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $3-$5. Tickets available online.
Nov. 16-18: "Cowboy Christmas" Pop-up Art Exhibition — Preview, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; 1-303-571-1261.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Nov. 20, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free.
CHARITY
Through Jan. 12: Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund Events — To benefit local health and human service agencies. go online for a list of events and to donate.
Nov. 10: Gingerbread and Jazz Gala — To benefit Early Connections Learning Centers, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10, History Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., $150. Reservations available online.
Nov. 12-19: International Christmas Project — Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas. For information on what is needed and locations, go online.
Dec. 1-2: Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Woodland Park Senior Organization, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., homes in Woodland Park and surrounding areas, $5 and up. Tickets available online.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 1: Holiday Wine Pairing Cooking Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016.
Nov. 17: Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m., to benefit the Senior Resource Council, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Register online.
Nov. 27: Homemade Holiday Gifts Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 1: Christmas Baking: Tiny Treats Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 1: Moroccan Around the Christmas Tree Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 1 and 8: Christmas Teas and Museum Tour — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $30. Reservations: 635-7925.
Dec. 4: Healthy Holiday Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 5: A Classic Christmas Dinner Cooking Class — 6-10 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 11: Holiday Salads Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 11: Edible Christmas Gifts Cooking Class - Chai Spice Cookies and Chai Spice Granola — 12:30 p.m., Authentic Indian Recipes, 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111.
Dec. 12: Food and Wine Tasting: Holiday Meal Pairings — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 13: Couples Class: Easy Entertaining for the Holidays Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $165. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 15: Murder Mystery Holiday Dinner "Whodunit Santa" — 7 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $85. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555.
Dec. 19: Holiday Dips and Apps Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
KIDS AND PETS
Dec. 1: Breakfast with Santa — 8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free.
Dec. 1: Autism Friendly Santa Event — Photo with Santa and family activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ACI Learning Center, 1930 Frequent Flyer Point, free. Registration available online.
Dec. 8: Pictures with Santa — With hot cocoa and cookies, activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Rampart Range Campus, 11195 Highway 83, $5; 502-2091.
Dec. 8 and 15: Nature Hike with Santa — 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4. Register: 520-6745.
Dec. 8-23: "The Snowflakey Princess" — Kid's First Theatre, 11 a.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50.
Dec. 9: Cookies with Santa — Photo with Santa, music, activities and more, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain PBS, Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St., go online for ticket prices. Tickets available online.
Dec. 15: Here Comes Santa Claus — Kids concert, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up, free for ages 17 and younger. Tickets: 520-7469.
OTHER STUFF
Nov. 3: Annual Holiday Open House and Book Signings — Jennifer Kincheloe author of "The Secret Life of Anna Blanc" and "The Woman in the Camphor Trunk" and Denitta Ward author of "Somewhere Still" and "Prohibition Cocktails," 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Nov. 10-Jan. 6: Holiday Designer Showcase — The Castle will be transformed into an unforgettable winter dream, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. Call or go online for times and ticket prices: 1-303-688-5555.
Nov. 16-17: L'Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Belcaro and Bonnie Brae neighborhoods, Denver, $28 at centralcityopera.org/lesprit, 1-303-292-6700, $30 at local King Soopers stores or first home at 740 S. Jackson St., Denver.
Nov. 17: Ornament Workshop — Create an ornament, holiday card, etc. with snacks, music and beer or wine, 2-6 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $5 donation and one of items created for Ornament Auction.
Nov. 23: Mountain Illumination Festival — With a quarter of a million lights, hot chocolate and s'mores, 5-9 p.m. daily, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $25-$50.
Nov. 23-Dec. 23: Santa's Village — 4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Nov. 23-Dec. 31: A Hudson Christmas — Outdoor Christmas lights display, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, $8-$10.50. Go online for times and tickets.
Nov. 23-Jan. 1: Blossoms of Light — 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., $11-$16, free for ages 2 and younger, Denver. Tickets available online.
Nov. 29: How the Grief Stole Christmas — Workshop for families experiencing loss, 6-7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., free. Registration: 633-3400, ext. 6535, dkinnan@pikespeakhospice.org.
Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Hometown Christmas — Craft show, soup supper, movie, candy cane festival and more, Grace Community Church, 8475 Grace Church View, Falcon; 494-1576.
Dec. 1: Holiday Open House — Music by the UCCS Honors Ensemble, tour the Heller Center's 36 acres and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UCCS Heller Center for the Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Drive, free.
Dec. 1: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:50 p.m., Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain St., ending at Vermijo Avenue.
Dec. 1: Lighter Side of Christmas Parade - "Christmas in the Stars" — 6 p.m., downtown Woodland Park.Dec. 1-31 Christmas Lights Helicopter Tours — 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way. Call or go online for prices and registration: 868-5580.
Dec. 6: Electric Moonlight — Adults-only event with food, beer and wine sampling, live music and Santa Claus, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $37.75-$40.75.
Dec. 7: Holiday Party and Ornament Auction — With music, giveaways, hors d'oeuvres and more, 4-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.
Dec. 7-9, 14-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $12.75 in advance, $14.75 at gate, if available.
Dec. 8 and 15: Horse Drawn Wagon Rides — With jingle bells and seasonal songs, 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $7. Register: 520-6745.
Dec. 9: Yule Festival — Santa, hot wassail, entertainment, breakfast and lunch, Sallie Bush Community Building, 10795 Belvidere Ave., Green Mountain Falls; Margaret Peterson, 684-2130.
Dec. 13: Pikes Peak Holiday Bookie Party: December Write Brain — 8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free.
Dec. 22: Showing of "The Polar Express" — 6 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Place, Pueblo, $5-$7. Tickets available online.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
Dec. 28-31: STS9 — Denver New Year's Run, Dec. 28, 29 and 31, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver; Dec. 30, Summit, Denver. Go online for times and ticket prices.
DEC. 31: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Dec. 31: "Super Bubble" — Kid's First Theatre, open 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50.
Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.,$26-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 31: Felipe Esparza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver,$39.50-$49.50.
NEW YEAR’S DAY EVENTS
JAN. 1: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Jan. 1: — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Events are added daily. For more events, go to coloradosprings.com. Looking for craft fairs? Head to the Craft Fair calendar in this edition of GO.
—
Send holiday events to listings@gazette.com.