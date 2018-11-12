The Gazette 2018 Holiday Fun Guide
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Nov. 13: Catholic Charities Stuff the Bird Event — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Marian House Complex, 14 W. Bijou St. Donations of frozen turkeys and gift cards accepted during event and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays by Nov. 17.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 14: Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., $25. Registration available online.
Nov. 17: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Nov. 18: Thanksgiving in Three Hours Cooking Class — 2-6 p.m., Chef's Table, 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502, $85. Registration available online.
Nov. 19: Get Stuffed - Stuffing and Sides Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 21-22: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Nov. 23-25: Christmas High Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Ave., Manitou Springs, $37.50, $20 for children up to age 8. Reservations: 685-1011.
Nov. 25: Brunch Bunch - Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 26: How to Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, $55. Registration: 559-8109.
KIDS AND PETS
Nov. 15: Turkey Day for Kids — Learn about wild turkeys, play games and make turkey crafts, for kids in preschool and older, 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Visitor Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
OTHER STUFF
Nov. 21: Turkey Skate — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $5, cash only.
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Turkey Toss — Watch wolves, coyotes and foxes enjoy their turkey dinner, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 12 and younger. Registration: 687-9742.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
MUSIC
Nov. 15: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $61.50-$92.50; 520-7469.
Nov. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, $49.50-$79.50.
Nov. 18: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $55-$89.50; 477-2100.
Nov. 26: Chris Isaak Holiday Tour — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39.50-$79.50; 520-7469.
Nov. 28-29: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Colorado Springs Conservatory, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20; 520-7469.
Dec. 1: Let There Be Peace — America the Beautiful's Men's Barbershop Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., $10 in advance, $15 at door, free for ages 12 and younger.
Dec. 1: Holiday Spectacular — Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20 and up. Tickets: 520-7649.
Dec. 1: Sing it to Me Santa — Featuring The Fray and Tracksuit Wedding, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$45.
Dec. 1-2: "Hallelujah" — Messiah Choruses and Christmas Classics with Sanctuary Choir, Orchestra and Handbells, 6 p.m., Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South. Donations of canned goods to benefit Mercy's Gate Food Pantry accepted; 574-6700.
Dec. 2: "'Tis the Season - The Stories" — Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $12-$25. Tickets: 520-7649.
Dec. 2: Lessons and Carols for the Christmas Season — 3:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free-will offering; 632-8836.
Dec. 2: Christmas Carol Sing — Christmas songs in Spanish and English, 5-7 p.m., Iglesias Nuevo Vida, 801 N. Circle Drive, free-will offering to benefit One Voice Missions Partners.
Dec. 2: Woodland Park Wind Symphony Gala Holiday Concert — 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
Dec. 3: "Songs for the Season" — Ingrid Michaelson Trio with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15-$89.
Dec. 4: “Holly and Ivy” — Air Force Academy Concert Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., free. Tickets required: 520-7469.
Dec. 6: Jim Brickman - “A Joyful Christmas” — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 6: Hazel Miller – "A Very Soulful Christmas" — 8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door.
Dec. 7: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party — Featuring Tinker's Damn Band, 7-10 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing, 1840 Dominion Way, free.
Dec. 7: Jingle Jam — Featuring Ginuwine & Jon B., 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $24 and up.
Dec. 7-8: "A Classical Christmas" — Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver, $15 and up.
Dec. 8: "Summit by Candlelight" — Colorado Springs Children's Chorale, 7-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., $5-$10. Tickets available online.
Dec. 8: Christmas Handbell Concert — 7 p.m., Monument Community Presbyterian Church, 238 Third St., Monument, free-will offering; Betty Jenik, 488-3853.
Dec. 8: Flying W Wranglers Holiday Show — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15 in advance, $20 at door.
Dec. 8: Christmas Cheer with WireWood Station — 8 p.m., Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.
Dec. 9: "Christmas Joy!" — Presented by First Presbyterian Church, 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$25; 520-7469.
Dec. 9: "The Sounds of Christmas" — With The Denver Brass and German lunch, 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $80. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555.
Dec. 10: Sing! An Irish Christmas — With Keith and Kristyn Getty, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$78; 520-7469.
Dec. 10: Collinsworth Family Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $25.
Dec. 11: Irish Christmas in America — 7 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $25 in advance, $30 at door.
Dec. 14: Christmas Concert — 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, free-will offering to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares.
Dec. 14: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — 7:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $22-$26 in advance, $25-$30 day of show.
Dec. 14: KS 1075 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Tha Dogg Pound and Twista, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up.
Dec. 14-16: Tri-Lakes Music Association Christmas Concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium, 19255 Monument Hill Road, Monument, free.
Dec. 15: John Legend - "A Legendary Christmas Tour" — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$149.50.
Dec. 16: “Christmas Symphony” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 16: "A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert" — Featuring Swing Factory Big Band, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; 687-2210.
Dec. 17: Brian Setzer Orchestra's "Christmas Rocks! Tour" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$89.50.
Dec. 19: "Rockin' in a Winter Wonderland" — With FACE Vocal Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$35; 520-7469.
Dec. 20: "An Appalachian Christmas" — Mark O'Connor and Friends featuring Brandy Clark, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50.
Dec. 21: Conscious Alliance Holiday Party — With Boombox with Classixx and Orchard Lounge, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up.
Dec. 27: Skate Night — To benefit the Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund, 6-8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $5-$10.
STAGE
Nov. 18: Jane Lynch: "A Swingin' Little Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $89-$114.
Nov. 21-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up.
Nov. 23-25: “The Nutcracker” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Nov. 25, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $32-$68; 520-7469.
Nov. 23-Dec. 24: “Mountain Holiday: A Christmas Melodrama and Olio” — The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21.Go online for dates and times.
Nov. 23-Dec. 24: "The Santaland Diaries" — The Jones, Denver, $25 and up.
Nov. 23-Dec. 31: "Scrooge! The Musical" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up.
Nov. 23-Dec. 23 2018: “A Christmas Carol”: — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices.
Nov. 24-Dec. 22: "The Story of the Nutcracker" — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children's Theatre, Golden, $12.
Nov. 24-Dec. 24: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $35-$155.
Nov. 29-Dec. 2: "Nutcracker, the Ballet" — 7:30 Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $12-$15.
Nov. 29-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Go online for times and ticket prices.
Nov. 30-Dec. 23: "A Christmas Carol - The Radio Show" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $19-$38.
Nov. 30-Dec. 24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — Avenue Theater, Denver, $28.
Dec. 5-15: Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up.
Dec. 13-23: "Yule Be Naughty" — Opens 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sunday, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $18-$25.
Dec. 14-Jan. 1: "The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas" — 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Saturdays-Sundays, 4 p.m. Fridays, Simpich Showcase, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $19-$22.
Dec. 15-16: "15th of December: A One-of-a-kind Christmas Spectacular" — Music, carols, dancing and more with Jared Anderson and friends, 6 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$21. Tickets available online.
Dec. 17: "Rat Pack Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $33-$84; 520-7469.
Dec. 21: "The Celtic Gift" — With Irish Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$50.
Dec. 21-22: "Scenes of the Season" — 7:30 p.m., Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $15-$25.
Dec. 22-23: "A Colorado Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, opens 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 23, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $19.50-$48.50; 520-7469.
Dec. 23: "107th Traditional Christmas Mystery Pageant" — Combines the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus along with church legends and Christmas Carols, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St.; 635-3549.
Dec. 26: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65.
Dec. 27: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $$45-$125; 520-7469.
VISUAL ARTS
Through Nov. 24: Holiday Miniatures Exhibit — Abend Gallery, Denver.
Nov. 16-18: "Cowboy Christmas" Pop-up Art Exhibition — Preview, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Gallery 1261, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; 1-303-571-1261.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Christmas Creche Exhibit and Live Nativity — 2-9 p.m. Nov. 30, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 1, Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive, free.
Dec. 23-29: Christmas in Magic Town — See Michael Garman's cityscape decorated for Christmas, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Michael Garman Museum and Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $3-$5. Tickets available online.
SHOPPING
Nov. 16-Dec. 23: 2018 Mercedes-Benz Denver Christkindl Market — A traditional German Holiday Market, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver, free admission.
Nov. 23-Dec. 16: Union Station Holiday Market — Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, $5 admission. Go online for times and tickets.
CHARITY
Through Dec. 14: Toys for Tots Holiday Donation Drive — Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, RE/MAX Properties, Inc., 1740 Chapel Hills Drive; 330-1307.
Through Jan. 12: Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund Events — To benefit local health and human service agencies. go online for a list of events and to donate.
Nov. 12-19: International Christmas Project — Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas. For information on what is needed and locations, go online.
Nov. 17: YOT Club Holiday Event — To benefit students at Will Rogers Elementary, 7-11 p.m., The Mansion, 20 W. Tejon St. Admission is a $10 donation, two unwrapped toys and one unwrapped book. Reservations available online.
Nov. 17-Dec. 9: Holiday Gift Drive — Donation of toys and gifts for kids of all ages can be dropped off at the Colorado Springs Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. and all local 7-Eleven stores; Officer Jessica Kuhn, 444-7410, ext. 1.
Nov. 23: Full Moon Hike — Donations of toys, bike or money to buy turkeys accepted to beneft the Bob Telmosse' Christmas Giveaway, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5-$10, free for ages 12 and younger. Registration available online.
Dec. 1: Teens with Promise and Colorado Springs Police Department Holiday Gift Drive — Visit with Santa and donation a gift for a child in need, especially for kids older than 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., parking lot at 5775 N. Academy Blvd.; Officer Jessica Kuhn, 444-7410, ext. 1.
Dec. 1-2: Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Woodland Park Senior Organization, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., homes in Woodland Park and surrounding areas, $5 and up. Tickets available online.
Dec. 8: CC Hockey Teddy Bear Toss — To benefit the Bob Telmosse' Christmas Giveaway, during Colorado College Hockey vs. Vermont game, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Bring a stuffed animal to toss onto ice, other donated toys can be dropped off at collection boxes along the arena concourse. Go online for game ticket prices.
Dec. 9: Tea and Biscuits — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation and Wild Blue Cats, with holiday boutique, live music and more, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, $20, $12 for ages 11 and younger/ Reservations available online.
Dec. 15: Santa Bob 3K Toy Drive — To benefit the Bob Telmosse' Christmas Giveaway, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Palmer Park Blvd. Donations of an unwrapped toy collected at the start line. Registration available online.
Dec. 15: Old North End Holiday Home Tour — To benefit TwoCor, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., tour four homes in Old North End, $25. Tickets available online.
Dec. 22: Bob Telmosse' Christmas Giveaway — Provides a new toy for each child, a stuffed animal, a book and a chance to win a bike and a complete Christmas dinner to prepare at home, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or until supplies run out. Children must be present.
Dec. 27: Skate Night — To benefit the Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund, 6-8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $5-$10.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 17: Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m., City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Free holiday meal, live music and dancing for anyone 55 or older. Register online.
Nov. 27: Homemade Holiday Gifts Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 1: Christmas Baking: Tiny Treats Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 1: Moroccan Around the Christmas Tree Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 1 and 8: Christmas Teas and Museum Tour — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $30. Reservations: 635-7925.
Dec. 4: Healthy Holiday Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 5: A Classic Christmas Dinner Cooking Class — 6-10 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 11: Holiday Salads Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: 308-2992.
Dec. 11: Edible Christmas Gifts Cooking Class - Chai Spice Cookies and Chai Spice Granola — 12:30 p.m., Authentic Indian Recipes, 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111.
Dec. 12: Food and Wine Tasting: Holiday Meal Pairings — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 13: Couples Class: Easy Entertaining for the Holidays Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $165. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Dec. 15: Murder Mystery Holiday Dinner "Whodunit Santa" — 7 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $85. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555.
Dec. 19: Holiday Dips and Apps Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
KIDS AND PETS
Through Dec. 24: Santa's Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Go online for schedule.
Nov. 16: Santa Arrival — 3-7 p.m., Chapel Hills Mall, lower lever center court, 1710 Briargate Blvd., 594-0111.
Nov. 17: Santa Claus Arrival — 1 p.m., Pueblo Mall, 3429 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, 544-3454.
Dec. 1: Breakfast with Santa — 8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free.
Dec. 1: Autism Friendly Santa Event — Photo with Santa and family activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ACI Learning Center, 1930 Frequent Flyer Point, free. Registration available online.
Dec. 8: Pictures with Santa — With hot cocoa and cookies, activities and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Rampart Range Campus, 11195 Highway 83, $5; 502-2091.
Dec. 8 and 15: Nature Hike with Santa — 10-11:30 a.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4. Register: 520-6745.
Dec. 8-23: "The Snowflakey Princess" — Kid's First Theatre, 11 a.m. Dec. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50.
Dec. 9: Cookies with Santa — Photo with Santa, music, activities and more, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain PBS, Tim Gill Center for Public Media, 315 E. Costilla St., go online for ticket prices. Tickets available online.
Dec. 15: Here Comes Santa Claus — Kids concert, 10 and 11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up, free for ages 17 and younger. Tickets: 520-7469.
OTHER STUFF
Through Jan. 6: Holiday Designer Showcase — The Castle will be transformed into an unforgettable winter dream, Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. Call or go online for times and ticket prices: 1-303-688-5555.
Through Jan. 21: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10 per skater, including skate rental, free for children 4 and younger with paid admission. Grand opening celebration, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 16, with free public skating. Go online for times.
Nov. 16-17: L'Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Belcaro and Bonnie Brae neighborhoods, Denver, $28 at centralcityopera.org/lesprit, 1-303-292-6700, $30 at local King Soopers stores or first home at 740 S. Jackson St., Denver.
Nov. 17: Ornament Workshop — Create an ornament, holiday card, etc. with snacks, music and beer or wine, 2-6 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $5 donation and one of items created for Ornament Auction.
Nov. 17: 2018 Castle Rock Startlighting — With hot chocolate, music, Santa and more, 2-7 p.m., with starlighting ceremony at 5 p.m., Wilcox Square, Castle Rock, free admission.
Nov. 17: Ladies Night at the Greenhouse — With holiday make-and-take classes including Fresh Evergreen Wreaths, Boughs & Berries Pot of Cheer and more, hors d'oeuvres, sweets, wine and music, 3-7:30 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5 at door. Register online for classes.
Nov. 17: Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa Visit — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., free admission to event, not including public skating.
Nov. 23: Mountain Illumination Festival — With a quarter of a million lights, hot chocolate and s'mores, 5-9 p.m. daily, Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $25-$50.
Nov. 23-25: Victorian Christmas — With refreshments and entertainment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Ave., Manitou Springs, $7-$12; 685-1011.
Nov. 23-Dec. 23: Santa's Village — 4:30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Dear Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Nov. 23-Dec. 31: A Hudson Christmas — Outdoor Christmas lights display, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, $8-$10.50. Go online for times and tickets.
Nov. 23-Jan. 1: Blossoms of Light — 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., $11-$16, free for ages 2 and younger, Denver. Tickets available online.
Nov. 24: Pueblo Parade of Lights — 5:30 p.m., Colorado Avenue, between Orman and Abriendo avenues, Pueblo.
Nov. 29: How the Grief Stole Christmas — Workshop for families experiencing loss, 6-7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill St., free. Registration: 633-3400, ext. 6535, dkinnan@pikespeakhospice.org.
Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Hometown Christmas — Craft show, soup supper, movie, candy cane festival and more, Grace Community Church, 8475 Grace Church View, Falcon; 494-1576.
Nov. 30-Jan. 6: Zoo Lights — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $14 and up, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Dec. 1:Small Town Christmas Book Signings with Leah Gilbert, Jeannie Mobley and Barb Tyner — Gilbert will sign "A Couch for Llama," Mobley will sign "Katerina's Wish" and Tyner will sign "Rhyaden," 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Dec. 1: Small Town Christmas — Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hay rides, crafts and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Monument.
Dec. 1: Festival of Lights Family Fun Day — Crafts, activities and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., donations accepted. Registration: 385-5990.
Dec. 1: Holiday Open House — Music by the UCCS Honors Ensemble, tour the Heller Center's 36 acres and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UCCS Heller Center for the Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Drive, free.
Dec. 1: Festival of Lights Parade — 5:50 p.m., Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain St., ending at Vermijo Avenue.
Dec. 1: Lighter Side of Christmas Parade - "Christmas in the Stars" — 6 p.m., downtown Woodland Park.Dec. 1-31 Christmas Lights Helicopter Tours — 6-10 p.m., Colorado Springs Airport, 1575 Aviation Way. Call or go online for prices and registration: 868-5580.
Dec. 1: Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trail, free, donations of nonperishable food and cash will be collected to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Dec 1: Christmas Tree Lighting — Limbach Park, Monument. Go online for times and events.
Dec. 2: Family Life Services Christmas Open House — 2-4 p.m., 1880 S. Cascade Ave.
Dec. 6: Electric Moonlight — Adults-only event with food, beer and wine sampling, live music and Santa Claus, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $37.75-$40.75.
Dec. 6: Hope for the Holidays — Information and support on how to survive the holidays while mourning the loss of a loved one, 6-8 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Registration required by Dec. 1: 687-0549, mhbarrowman@prospecthch.org.
Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 14-16: Holiday Tours of the Governor's Residence — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Eighth Avenue main gate, Denver, free.
Dec. 7: Holiday Party and Ornament Auction — With music, giveaways, hors d'oeuvres and more, 4-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.
Dec. 7-9, 14-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — 5:30-8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $12.75 in advance, $14.75 at gate, if available.
Dec. 8: Holiday Books Signing with Susan Mathis — "The Fabric of Hope: An Irish Family Legacy" and "Christmas Charity," 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Dec. 8 and 15: Horse Drawn Wagon Rides — With jingle bells and seasonal songs, 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m.., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $7. Register: 520-6745.
Dec. 9: Yule Festival — Santa, hot wassail, entertainment, breakfast and lunch, Sallie Bush Community Building, 10795 Belvidere Ave., Green Mountain Falls; Margaret Peterson, 684-2130.
Dec. 13: Pikes Peak Holiday Bookie Party: December Write Brain — 8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free.
Dec. 15: Rocky Mountain Raptor Holiday Open House — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 720 E. Vine Drive, Fort Collins.
Dec. 22: Showing of "The Polar Express" — 6 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Place, Pueblo, $5-$7. Tickets available online.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
Dec. 28-31: STS9 — Denver New Year's Run, Dec. 28, 29 and 31, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver; Dec. 30, Summit, Denver. Go online for times and ticket prices.
DEC. 31: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Dec. 31: "Super Bubble" — Kid's First Theatre, open 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31, Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50.
Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.,$26-$68; 520-7469.
Dec. 31: Felipe Esparza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver,$39.50-$49.50.
NEW YEAR’S DAY EVENTS
JAN. 1: Free Holiday Rides — Hosted by McCormick & Murphy for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Go online for details.
Jan. 1: — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $7 per vehicle; 687-2366.
Events are added daily. For more events, go to coloradosprings.com. Looking for craft fairs? Head to the Craft Fair calendar in this edition of GO.
