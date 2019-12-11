SantaCon
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Colorado Springs
Price: Free; the route will be posted on facebook.com/SantaConCOS
This is no ordinary bar crawl.
SantaCon is billed as a convention of Santas (or men and women dressed as Santas), but this convention is likely more rowdy than any other you’ve attended.
Also known as “Santarchy” and “Santa Crawls,” the events happen in cities around the world in December. You can tell it’s a SantaCon if you see a bunch of people dressed up in the Christmassy costumes and all of them are bar hopping. The largest SantaCon is likely in New York City. It has been happening since 1997 there, but the celebration is still “shrouded in mystery,” according to The New York Times, which described SantaCon’s two rules this way: Dress up and don’t make the children cry. However it started, SantaCon has trickled its way to Colorado.
The Manitou Springs and Denver events happened last weekend. Have no fear, though, you can still find some SantaCon cheer this weekend in downtown Colorado Springs. You probably won’t be able to miss it.
Manitou Springs Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: On Manitou Avenue
Price: Free; manitouchristmasparade.com
The parade marches for its fourth year this weekend. As part of the festivities, volunteers from Toys for Tots will be in the parade and collecting toys from spectators. If you want to donate, just bring a new and unwrapped toy.
Gold Camp Christmas
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Aspen Mine Center, Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation, Cripple Creek Baptist Church and Victor
Price: Free. For activities list, go to visitcripplecreek.com
On Friday, festivities include a cookie contest and the 12 Redneck Days of Christmas Parade in Victor. The Cripple Creek Christmas Parade is set for noon Saturday on Bennett Avenue and the Colorado Springs Chorale performs at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cripple Creek Baptist Church.
Nature Hikes with Santa
When: 10 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 21
Where: Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane
Price: $3 for members, $4 for nonmembers. Registration is required by calling 719-520-6745 or visiting bit.ly/34VhgNc.
Why just get a photo with Santa when you could hit the trails with him? Festivities include an interactive reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and snowflake crafts, before hiking the trail with Santa. Limited to 40 people per hike. On the same day, the center is hosting horse-drawn wagon rides, which cost $7 per person. For more info, visit facebook.com/ BearFountainCreekNatureCenters
Winter Fest
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fillmore Plaza in Denver’s Cherry Creek North area, between 1st and 2nd Avenues on Fillmore Street
Price: Free; cherrycreeknorth.com
During the fourth annual Winter Fest, Fillmore Plaza will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with live ice carvings, fire pits, carolers, ice princesses on stilts, face painting and complimentary treats and drinks. Businesses in the Cherry Creek North area will be getting in on the Winter Fest fun, too. The Vineyard Wine Shop, for example, is offering free wine tastings and the Ross-Cherry Creek Public Library will host a holiday concert featuring members of the Denver East High School orchestra.
Other events
• Breakfast with Santa, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs, $7 for kids 4-12, free for 3 and under; manitousprings.org
• Live Nativity, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 801 N. Sheridan Ave., Cañon City, free; hlutheran.com">sothlutheran.com
• Santa Trains, Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, 5234 U.S. 285, Antonito, $10 for adults and free for kids; cumbrestoltec.com
• Holiday Evening, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Rd., $8, $4 for children, free under 6; rockledgeranch.com
• Calhan Country Christmas, 5 p.m. Saturday, El Paso County Fairgrounds, 366 10th St., Calhan, free; elpasocountyfair.com
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette