Here's another reason to attend the upcoming Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium: Country music star Sam Hunt will be there.
Hunt will perform during the game, set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, the National Hockey League announced Tuesday.
The NHL previously announced that the Colorado Avalanche will host the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game, between the Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings.
It will mark the first outdoor hockey game played at the academy.
Hunt is slated to perform during the first intermission.
The singer-songwriter is known for mixing R&B and country on hits such as "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party" and "Take Your Time." His recent releases include "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You."
Tickets for the game, starting at $95, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Just in case you can't make it, Hunt's show and the game will be broadcast live on NBC.