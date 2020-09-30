Businesses and restaurants all around town found creative new ways to deal with the 2020 COVID-19 months of restrictions.
Local residents stood behind their favorites, old and new, and here’s an opportunity to name them in the six categories of Gazette Best of Springs nominations.
During stay-at-home days, shops and restaurants started a popular new curbside pickup tradition, often tied as well to meal donations for first-line workers. There were meals to go and delivery by the restaurants along with DoorDash and GrubHub.
Now the restrictions are lifting a bit at a time, with socially distanced limited seating, shopping and masks. Outdoor seating is popular.
If a favorite business closed or live entertainment wasn’t available, nomination picks could honor those open from November 2019 to March 2020 as well.
Those getting the most nominations for this 26th year of Best of the Springs will serve as the top choices on the voting ballot beginning in January, with winners honored in the spring.
Nominations can be made starting Sunday through Nov. 17 at thebestofthesprings.com
Five voters who make at least 10 nominations will have an opportunity for $100 gift cards. Nominations require the voter’s email address.