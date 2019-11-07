The Rockrimmon Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, 802 Village Center Drive, has been sold by Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group to Hopes & Dreams.
The new owner, Scott Morrissey, will change the name to Salsa on the Rock.
“As a former member of our management team for more than five years, Scott’s leadership and expertise is the perfect fit for the future of this location,” said Randy Price, owner of Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, in a press release.
All employees will continue under Morrissey’s management and the menu will be very similar to Salsa Brava.
The Salsa Brava at Powers and Dublin remains part of the Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group and continues to offer its award-winning twist on Mexican favorites.