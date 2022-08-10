Powerful sounds from the big theater organ, teamed with silent film action on screen, are highlights of the five Sack Lunch Serenades in August and September. Bring a lunch to eat while you’re entertained. No admission, with donations accepted.

It’s the 27th season of a page from history presented by the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave. (ppatos.com)

The Sack Lunch Serenades are Saturday, 1 p.m., guest organist Stephen Brittain from Ft. Myers, Fla. Thursday concerts, at noon, are Aug. 18, Randy Morris, “Melody Maker;” Aug. 25, Jim Calm, “Musical Mayhem & Ragtime;” Sept. 1, Nick & Mike, “Keyboard Surprises;” and the season finale, Sept. 8.

As organists and guest musicians play the “Mighty Dave Weesner Theatre Pipe Organ,” this will be a memorial to a charter member of the group who worked to preserve and promote use of theater pipe organs.

Organ aficionado Dave Weesner, 71, died unexpectedly in November 2021, shortly before his 72nd birthday. An architect, he graduated from Widefield High School and University of Colorado-Boulder. He sang in the choir and performed in several musicals at First Lutheran Church.

His family said in his obituary that as a member of the Theater Organ Society, he had been instrumental in the Sack Lunch Serenade programs on the group’s “Mighty Wurlitzer” in the City Auditorium, the original site until the auditorium closed. But he especially “loved playing programs and silent movies on his own personal Wurlitzer theater organ, one of the largest in the state,” in the gymnasium at Immanuel Lutheran. This organ has 35 sets of pipes and is almost 100 years old.

In an interview with The Gazette, Weesner described the theater organ: “It’s everything a church organ wants to be on a Saturday night.”