Russian Ballet Theatre will bring the popular ballet "Swan Lake" to Pikes Peak Center next year.
The company will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1877 famous work on March 25.
Tickets are $42 to $138 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com, or buy tickets at the PPC box office, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
In the ballet, inspired by Russian and German folk tales, an evil sorcerer turns a princess, Odette, into a swan. She reassumes her human body at night, but it will take a pledge of true love to break the curse.