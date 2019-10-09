‘Swan Lake’ by Russian Ballet Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $39-$119; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
The Russian dance company will make its Colorado Springs debut with its version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet about a good swan and a not-so-good swan.
Dancing the lead roles of Odette (the White Swan) and Odile (the Black Swan), is Prima Ballerina Olga Kifyak. “Dancing the lead in Swan Lake is like climbing Mount Everest,” she said. Apparently, performing 32 fouettés is pretty hard. That’s a quick whipping movement of the raised leg that usually accompanies a pirouette.
This is the role Natalie Portman lost her fictional mind over in the 2010 suspense film “Black Swan.” Still not sure about the ending. Did she die? Unclear.
‘An Evening with C.S. Lewis’
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo
Price: $30; 719-295-7200, sdc-arts.org
Actor David Payne takes on the role of C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, in a one-man show. It’s 1963 and Lewis is playing host to a group of American writers at his home near Oxford.
Payne regales the crowd with the people and events that have inspired him, his friendship with the writer J.R.R. Tolkien, how he came to embrace Christianity and the woman who changed his life.
Lewis wrote more than 30 books, but is best known for the fictional works “The Screwtape Letters,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Space Trilogy.”
WWE Monday Night Raw
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
Price: $20-$250; 303-405-1111, altitudetickets.com
The wrestling phenomenon recently returned with a new stage design, the return of exciting pyrotechnics and a revamped commentary team. Who knows what improbable storylines await you during a theatrical WWE show. Unplanned (totally planned) appearances, fake spurting blood, testosterone-fueled rivalries and even true (fake) love could all be on the evening’s docket.
‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ When: Opens Friday, runs through Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and Oct. 30, 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 5 and 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: The Butte Theater, 139 Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek
Price: $9-$21; 689-6402, buttetheater.com
When Pippi, a stripper on the run, winds up at Armadillo Acres, an exclusive trailer park in the Sunshine State, things get wacky. She finds herself mixed up in the relationship of a Dr. Phil-loving woman who doesn’t like to leave the house and her tollbooth collector husband. The country rock musical performed by the Mountain Repertory Theatre features songs such as “Flushed Down The Pipes,” “Road Kill” and “The Buck Stops Here.” Heads up: It’s rated PG-13.
‘We Will Rock You — The Musical’
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $36.50-$75; 888-929-7849, axs.com
If you think this is about Queen, you’d be right. Based on the songs of the iconic ‘70s band fronted by legendary Freddie Mercury, the story follows Galileo and Scaramouche as they embark on a quest to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where rock ‘n’ roll has died. Expect more than two dozen classic tunes, including “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody To Love” and “We Will Rock You.”
