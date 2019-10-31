‘The Phantom of the Opera’
When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17.
Where: Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $45-$176, denvercenter.org
You’re likely familiar with some version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s thrilling “The Phantom of the Opera.” This new touring production by Cameron Mackintosh, who has produced show such as “Hamilton” and “Les Misérables,” promises to be a bigger and better “Phantom.” If you’ve seen the musical before, some part — whether scenic design or choreography — will look different. Don’t worry, though. You’ll still hear the show’s memorable songs, such as “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You” and “Masquerade,” which will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52 members.
Festival in the Community
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Pikes Peak Community College Downtown Studio, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
Price: Free, rmwfilm.org
Want a sneak peek of the upcoming Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival? Catch a series of free film screenings ahead of the annual festival, slated for Nov. 15-17. This weekend’s installment of the series, called Festival in the Community, includes a showing of “Building the American Dream,” a film by Chelsea Hernandez that explores the abuse of immigrant labor in Texas as well as the movement forming to “fight widespread construction industry injustices,” according to the movie’s online description. Seven Festival in the Community events are scheduled through Nov. 12 at a variety of venues around the Pikes Peak Region.
Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: The Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1385 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $35-$225, my.operacolorado.org
Opera Colorado opens its season with the beloved comedy. Since first being performed in 1816, it has become one of the more popular operas of all time. The piece revolves around a barber who, in Act 1, introduces himself with the famous number “Largo al factorum.” It’s iconic for the catchy repeating of his name, Figaro. The opera, known for its quick pace and punchlines, is performed in Italian and includes English and Spanish subtitles at every seat.
‘Dracula: A Staged Reading’
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Funky Little Theater Company, 1367 Pecan St.
Price: Donations suggested
It’s a night after Halloween, but that shouldn’t matter. This staged reading of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” as adapted by Colorado Springs playwright August Mergelman, features a cast of 16 actors giving voices to the classic, and spooky, tale. It’s a one-time event at the Funky Little Theatre Company.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette