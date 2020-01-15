Ronan Farrow among nominees for book critic prizes

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2018 file photo shows Journalist Ronan Farrow at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. Farrow is up for a literary honor from the National Book Critics Circle. His “Catch and Kill,” which tracks his Weinstein reporting, is a finalist for autobiography.

 Chris Pizzello

PASADENA, Calif. - On Wednesday HBO announced the first project in its multi-film deal with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow.

Farrow will collaborate with Academy Award nominated directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady to investigate threats, intimidation and violence directed at journalists.

“Around the world, journalists are under fire,” says Farrow. “They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories.”

Farrow is a contributing writer to The New Yorker. His book "Catch and Kill," chronicles his investigations into Harvey Weinstein and other influential figures.

