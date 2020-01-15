PASADENA, Calif. - On Wednesday HBO announced the first project in its multi-film deal with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow.
Farrow will collaborate with Academy Award nominated directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady to investigate threats, intimidation and violence directed at journalists.
“Around the world, journalists are under fire,” says Farrow. “They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories.”
Farrow is a contributing writer to The New Yorker. His book "Catch and Kill," chronicles his investigations into Harvey Weinstein and other influential figures.