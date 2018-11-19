Colorado will have a rare opportunity to see quintessential rock band the Rolling Stones in concert in the spring.
Rolling Stone magazine announced Monday the band will bring its "No Filter" tour on May 26 to Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.
“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” lead singer Mick Jagger, 75, said in a statement, “the energy is always amazing!”
The 13-show U.S. tour kicks off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium April 20 and concludes at Chicago's Soldier Field June 21. The band has been teasing the tour announcement for several weeks with banners featuring its iconic lips and tongue-sticking-out logo (and no other explanation) showing up outside various U.S. venues including Broncos Stadium.
The band last performed in Denver at the Pepsi Center in 2005.
The Rolling Stones got their start in 1962 and all of the band's principal members are now in their 70s. They've toured every year since 2012, playing just 14 shows in 2017, according to the magazine.
“I didn’t expect to last until 50 myself, let alone with the Stones,” says founding band member and guitarist Keith Richards on Rollingstones.com. “It’s incredible, really. In that sense we’re still living on borrowed time.”
In recent shows the band has played big hits including "Satisfaction," "Paint it Black," "Gimme Shelter" and "Sympathy for the Devil."
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at axs.com.