Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso duo Rodrigo y Gabriela is the first concert to be announced by Pikes Peak Center in more than a year.
They'll bring their "By Request" tour to the Colorado Springs venue Sept. 4. Irish singer-songwriter David Keenan will open the show.
Tickets are $35-$79.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero first played together in a Mexican thrash metal band in the mid-'90s. After the band broke up, the two began performing together on acoustic guitar and traveled to Ireland, hearing it was a good place for musicians. Their first, self-titled album debuted in 2006 at No. 1 on the Irish national charts. Their fifth album, "Mettavolution," won a Grammy last year for contemporary instrumental album.