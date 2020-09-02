This won't be the year without the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival.
The 33rd annual festival, known for bringing films featuring women and by women to Colorado Springs, is still on — but it's going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. A string of online events and screenings is set for Nov. 13-21.
"Admittedly, hosting an online festival has never been a dream of ours; however, the more we delve into this new format the more excited we become with the opportunities," an announcement stated. "It’s certainly going to look a little different than what we are used to, but isn’t that what this year is all about?"
More information about ticket prices will be available in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Women's Film continues showing drive-in movies in the parking lot of the old Gazette building. You can see "My Octopus Teacher" on Sept. 17, 18 and 19. For tickets, visit rmwfilm.org.