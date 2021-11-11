8 FILMS TO SEE

Here are details about eight of the films on the festival’s schedule with synopses courtesy of Rocky Mountain Women's Film. In-person screenings will be held at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. View full schedule online at hrmwfilm.org.

"Writing with Fire"

Screening: 7:30 p.m. Friday only

In the midst of a patriarchal news landscape, the reporters with Khabar Lahariya — India’s only all-female news network — are taking it upon themselves to redefine power.

"Catherine’s Kindergarten"

Screening: 11 a.m. Saturday and during virtual encore

The story of a mother’s emotional journey to confront her grief after the death of her only child, juxtaposed with her physical journey to a Nepalese mountain village to open a school in memory of her daughter.

"Gramma and Ginga: The Movie"

Screening: 8 p.m. Saturday and during virtual encore

The hilarious and heartwarming story of beloved sisters Gramma and Ginga who, at ages 104 and 99, accidentally became the world’s oldest internet superstars.

"Storm Lake"

Screening: 5 p.m. Saturday and during virtual encore

Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large — come hell or pandemic.

"The Job of Songs"

Screening: During virtual encore only

In Doolin, an isolated village teetering on the western edge of Ireland, a community of musicians seek joy and connection through music as they face a modernizing world.

"Meltdown In Dixie"

Screening: 9 a.m. Saturday and during virtual encore

In Orangeburg, South Carolina a battle erupts between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and an ice cream shop owner forced to fly the Confederate flag in his parking lot.

"Surviving the Silence"

Screening: 9 a.m. Saturday and during virtual encore

Two women in love are surviving the demands of a closeted military career when one is forced to expel an Army hero for being a lesbian. The way she does it, however, leads to re-instatement and eventual change in U.S. military policy.

"A Reckoning in Boston"

Screening: 2:30 p.m. Sunday and during virtual encore

At a night class in Boston, Kafi Dixon is transformed by the lessons of history and philosophy. But is her new sense of agency strong to deflect the inequities of wealth and race in a rapidly gentrifying city?