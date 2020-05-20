With baseball games on hold, the Rocky Mountain Vibes will turn the giant video board inside UCHealth Park into a drive-in movie screen.
On May 30, the organization will screen the 1985 classic "Back to the Future," starting at 7:30 p.m. There's space for 140 cars to park on the field, where they can tune in to an FM station and listen to the film. Visitors can use the bathrooms, though they must wear a mask or face covering to do so. Masked and gloved vendors will walk around and offer concessions.
Ticket prices are TBA and will go on sale at noon Wednesday. Go online to facebook.com/VibesBaseball or milb.com/rocky-mountain.
This past weekend Good Company restaurant and bar hosted a drive-in movie in Colorado Springs, showing "Grease."
+33
+33
+33
+33
+33