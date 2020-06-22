The Fourth of July holiday weekend just got sparklier thanks to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Come July 3, the baseball organization will host Triple Play Holiday at UCHealth Park featuring back-to-back movies and a fireworks show. Kicking off the event at 4:30 p.m. is the 1993 family-friendly baseball flick "The Sandlot." Following that, at 6:30 p.m., is the 1996 science-fiction action film "Independence Day," with fireworks rounding off the night at 9 p.m.
At least 700 tickets will be available. Chris Phillips, president and general manager of the Vibes, hopes they'll be approved to put additional tickets on sale at a later date.
Tickets are $25 and on sale now. There also will be a limited number of $150 pods available on the field that can seat up to five people. Go online to facebook.com/VibesBaseball or ticketreturn.com.
Field seating and stadium bowl seating will be available in four sections. Seating will be first-come, first-served. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs, but no pop-up tents or coverings.
The organization has worked with El Paso County Public to make sure the event is compliant with all social distancing guidelines. Each section will have its own entrance and exit, restrooms and concession stands. You must stay in your assigned section for the duration of the event. Masks will be required when you enter the stadium and move around your section to the restrooms and concessions.
In May and June, the organization hosted two drive-in movies. Phillips says there might be a few more of those in the future, but he's waiting to see how the upcoming event turns out.
"There's something niche and nostalgic about a drive-in, but this is a cool way to do it," he says. "It allows us to get more people in there, and not as much wear and tear on the field."