The event proved so nice that the Rocky Mountain Vibes are doing it twice. And possibly many more times.
The baseball organization's inaugural drive-in movie night on its UCHealth Park field was so successful last week that it's doing a second event at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Up to bat: the 1992 comedy "A League of Their Own."
The UCHealth Park scoreboard will again morph into a movie screen, and 140 vehicles will be allowed to park on the field. Attendees can listen to the film via an FM station. People can use the bathrooms, though they must wear a mask or face covering to do so. Masked and gloved vendors will offer concessions.
Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Be prepared: Tickets for the first screening sold out in 3 minutes. Find more details at facebook.com/VibesBaseball.
Chris Phillips, president and general manager of the Vibes, hopes to make the drive-in movies a weekly event, if not more often. Future dates could feature theme nights such as military and the 1980s.
