Adorable little Daniel Tiger is bringing his neighborhood and friends to the socially distanced parking lot at the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
Activities at 7 p.m. May 14: an appearance by mascot Daniel Tiger, PBS swag bags and then three episodes of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg + Cat” and more at sunset, FM audio in English and Spanish.
“Daniel Tiger,” an American-Canadian animated musical series for preschoolers, is produced by Fred Rogers (Mister Rogers) Productions and two others. It was first shown in September 2012 on PBS Kids, nine years after the death of Mister Rogers.
“Rocky Mountain PBS is so pleased to provide this fun opportunity for kids and families,” said Carrie McKee, vice president of statewide regional innovation centers for RMPBS. Daniel Tiger is one of the most beloved characters, and he, along with Peg+Cat and Odd Squad, will make for an incredibly memorable evening.” There will be drive-in tours in other areas of the state throughout the month.
It has been a difficult year, and “this was one way we could safely gather neighbors and friends in Colorado Springs as summer approaches,” said Emory Collinson, Southern Colorado regional director for Rocky Mountain PBS. This is, he explained, a way for RMPBS to provide families and caregivers “valuable resources and supportive chances to engage our youngest learners.”