Enjoy live music while surrounded by fields of flowers at the second annual Rocky Mountain Flower Fest.

The festival at historic Venetucci Farm will feature local bands, food trucks, an artisan market and flower-filled activities.

“When we started our flower farm here three years ago, we knew we wanted to do a music festival with flowers,” said Nikki McComsey, who co-owns Gather Mountain Blooms with her two sisters.

The festival lineup includes bluegrass and folks groups Deirdre McCarthy & Friends, Stillhouse Junkies and headliner Grass It Up. Between sets, the festival will have line dancing in the barn.

“It’s just the unique experience of being on a farm in the city surrounded by flowers and music — it’s a rare opportunity,” McComsey said. “When people come to the farm it’s just a very unique experience.”

In addition to the music, food trucks and vendors, the festival will have an alcohol tent with local breweries and distilleries.

Flowers will be a central part of the festival — from 4-7:30 p.m., visitors can stroll through the flower field and pick their own bouquet or make their own flower crown. There will also be several flower installations around the farm for photos.

“One of the main reasons we wanted to do a flower farm is to connect with people and create community,” McComsey said.

“We really strive to make it a welcoming place. We’re just always trying to connect with people.”

A wide variety of flowers are expected to be in bloom for the festival, including snapdragons, cosmos and zinnias.

The concept for the festival came from a friend’s dream, McComsey said.

“The spark of inspiration for Rocky Mountain Flower Fest in particular was from a dream that one of my sister’s friends had,” McComsey said.

“She dreamt that she was at this music festival, and she was surrounded by flowers. And she said ‘It was called the Rocky Mountain Flower Fest.’”

The Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative helped the farm put the festival together, including putting together the lineup, McComsey said.

“We do a lot of things that create community around here, but we really wanted to bring music to the mix and we wouldn’t be able to do it without our partnership with Rocky Mountain Highway,” she said. “They’re a tremendous partner.”

Admission to the festival starts at $25. Tickets to pick flowers cost $15, with a $5 add-on to create a flower crown.