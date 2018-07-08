In April, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders jumped off the pages of the spectacular new book “Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon.”
It is the work of Rob Kurson, a former lawyer, newspaperman and the author of three previous best-selling nonfiction books.
This latest was born in late 2014 when Kurson visited the Museum of Science and Industry to show some friends the U-505, that World War II German U-boat that has been in the museum since 1954 and which is a dead ringer for the submarine at the center of Kurson’s first book, 2004’s “Shadow Divers.” He was walking out of the museum when he noticed a space capsule.
It was the command module of Apollo 8, which had carried the first men to the moon in 1968 and became the first mission to enter lunar orbit. He learned that Apollo 8 was, he says, “the most daring and dangerous journey that NASA has ever attempted.” Yes, those other space trips are more famous: Apollo 11, which landed men on the moon in 1969, and Apollo 13, the near-disastrous flight in 1970. The latter was dramatized so powerfully in the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” that when many people think “astronaut” it is Tom Hanks’ face that comes to mind. He played the aforementioned Lovell, who was the commander on the flight.
“Rocket Men” lives up to Kurson’s billing as “one of the most incredible stories in American history.” Lovell was a fan of “Shadow Divers.” He was not only receptive to meeting and being interviewed by Kurson, but introduced the writer to his fellow space travelers, all then in their 80s.
The trio was generous with their time and with their still vivid memories, helping elevate “Rocket Men” into the ranks of the most accomplished nonfiction books. Kurson’s portraits of the men, as well as their wives, families and space program colleagues, are intimate and artfully drawn.