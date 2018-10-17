ALICE IN CHAINS
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Opening band: The Pink Slips. Tickets: $49-$80, 720-520-SHOW or axs.com. Info: pikespeakcenter.com.
”Never Fade” off Alice in Chains latest album, “Rainier Fog,” sums up the band, which blends old and new, past and present quite well. Together since it helped to define the Seattle grunge scene in 1987, the rock band’s first 19 years were with lead singer Layne Staley, who died in 2002 of a drug overdose. William DuVall, who shares vocals with Jerry Cantrell, has been with the band since 2006.
DuVall wrote “Never Fade” as an homage to Staley, his recently deceased grandmother and Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman who committed suicide in May 2017. The chorus goes, “Never far away I always see you/ When it all goes dark you light my way through.”
“I sang about the history, all the songs that had been written, all the arguments among bands and discussions about the future,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock when “Rainier Fog” came out in August. It’s their first album since 2013’s “The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here.”
Speaking from his home city in Atlanta this month, DuVall, 51, said the Colorado Springs show will include four or five songs from the new album and the rest from the band’s extensive catalog.
“People definitely come to hear certain songs, no doubt about it. This group has been very lucky for a long time in that so-called album tracks develop a very strong following of their own. People often request songs that aren’t necessarily singles or hits. When you put that all together, that’s a large body of material that you’ve got to pick out a 90-minute or so set from decades of stuff,” DuVall said.
Alice in Chains’ concert staples are “Rooster” and “Would?” — the song from the 1996 “Singles” movie soundtrack that established the band as a national force and appeared on their second album, 1992’s “Dirt.”
DuVall said the time spent on stage is the best part of touring.
“It’s all about being on stage. The energy exchange — when it’s really happening — that part’s indescribable. When it happens at that level, it’s almost about as close to a supernatural experience as you can get. It’s pretty profound when it starts sort of rolling and cascading over it, like a tsunami wave on top of a tsunami wave on top of a lightning storm. Those are the only sorts of ridiculous comparisons I can make,” he said.
There have been difficulties, of course, picking up where Staley left off. “I’ve pulled it off. We’ve pulled it off. It’s all history,” DuVall said.
“Taking a wide-screen view, the same things that motivated all of us when we started out motivate us now. There are so many challenges existing. It’s like you’re never going to get away from that. This group has never been about escapist entertainment. We kind of continue to confront the challenges of being a human being. Because that never stops until you stop.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE, MICHELLE.KARAS@GAZETTE.COM