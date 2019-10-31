Journey is headed on a major tour next year that includes a stop in Colorado, the rock band announced Thursday.
The legendary group, known for hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’," will team up with the Pretenders for more than 60 dates. They'll play a concert at Pepsi Center in Denver on June 4.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off May 15 and runs through Sept. 12.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and will be available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.
Journey is made up of founding members Neal Schon and Ross Valory and longtime members Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda.
Fans can expect to hear classics from the rock 'n' roll hall-of-famers such as “Lights,” “Faithfully" and “Any Way You Want It."
The Pretenders are known for songs such as “I’ll Stand By You" and “Back On The Chain Gang."