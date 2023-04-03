Brazil Rock in Rio

Rock band Incubus will perform Aug. 27 at Weidner Field. Rock band Wildflower and alternative singer songwriter Paris Jackson will open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

 Leo Correa

Incubus will alight upon Weidner Field this summer.

The longtime rock band will perform Aug. 27. Rock band Wildflower and alternative musician Paris Jackson will open the show.

Country singer Cody Johnson added to Weidner Field concert roster in Colorado Springs

Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to switchbacksfc.com/schedule.

Five Finger Death Punch will bring heavy metal to Colorado Springs this summer

It was Incubus' third album, 1999's "Make Yourself," that garnered them attention, with its hits "Drive," "Privilege" and "Stellar." Their 2001 album, "Morning View," delivered the chart-topping hit "Wish You Were Here." Their eighth album, "8," dropped in 2017.

AJR to perform in Colorado Springs

Rounding out the Weidner Field concert lineup are country singer Cody Johnson June 22, pop trio and brothers AJR on June 24 and metal band Five Finger Death Punch Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale now for all three shows.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.