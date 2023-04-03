Incubus will alight upon Weidner Field this summer.

The longtime rock band will perform Aug. 27. Rock band Wildflower and alternative musician Paris Jackson will open the show.

Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to switchbacksfc.com/schedule.

It was Incubus' third album, 1999's "Make Yourself," that garnered them attention, with its hits "Drive," "Privilege" and "Stellar." Their 2001 album, "Morning View," delivered the chart-topping hit "Wish You Were Here." Their eighth album, "8," dropped in 2017.

Rounding out the Weidner Field concert lineup are country singer Cody Johnson June 22, pop trio and brothers AJR on June 24 and metal band Five Finger Death Punch Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale now for all three shows.