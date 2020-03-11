Robyn Hitchcock
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $25 to $28; 424-7637, lulusdownstairs.com
British singer-songwriter and guitarist Robyn Hitchcock, who’s released more than 20 albums, calls his style a blend of folk and psychedelia. He calls his songs “paintings you can listen to.” His latest album, “Robyn Hitchcock,” was released in 2017. A long list of hits includes “So You Think You’re in Love,” “Driving Aloud (Radio Storm)” and “Ultra Unbelievable Love.”
Woodshed Red
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $12; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
Woodshed Red, one of the Pikes Peak region’s most popular bands, has the pleasure of performing at Boogie at The Broadmoor, a bluegrass and jam band festival that runs March 20-22. The group kicks off the festivities a week ahead of time with a show at Stargazers. Woodshed Red got its start in 2013 and added a mandolin player in 2017. In 2018, the five-piece band released its second album, “Live in Manitou.”
HighTime, with Réalta
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $20 to $25; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
Head here if the month of March and St. Patrick’s Day elicit joy in you. The HighTime trio, who hail from Connemara on the West Coast of Ireland, combine Irish music with modern folk influences. The five-piece Réalta features dueling uilleann pipes, whistles, bodhrán, guitar, bouzouki, double bass and vocals. Irish Music Magazine describes them as “a full bodied pipe and whistle extravaganza.”
‘Celtic Spirit’ by Colorado Springs Philharmonic
What: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $45 to $75; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com
Conductor Thomas Wilson and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic offer a St. Patrick’s Day-worthy performance of music from the Emerald Isle. Grammy Award-winning Irish violinist Eileen Ivers, who The New York Times called “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin,” will perform alongside the symphony.
Moors and McCumber
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake
Price: $18 to $22; 481-0475, trilakesarts.org
Opposites can attract when it comes to music. James Moors and Kort McCumber were aficionados and performers of different genres of music when they met in 2005 at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Song School. They decided those differences could make for some interesting music, which includes rock, classical and bluegrass. Each performer would join the other for a few songs at their individual concerts; they decided to make the pairing official when it was obvious how well their voices blended.
Post Malone
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
Price: $109 to $860; 303-405-1111, altitudetickets.com
Rapper, singer and songwriter Post Malone is riding high on his third album, the indie pop and rock-flavored “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which was released in September and is a frequent visitor at the top of the charts. It spawned No. 1 single “Circles,” a fine addition to a song roster that includes “Rockstar” and “Sunflower.” Spotify named Post Malone last year’s most streamed artist.
Ana Popovic
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $15 to $20; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
Serbia native Ana Popovic fell in love with American blues music as a kid, and moved to the Netherlands to study jazz and world music. After living in Amsterdam for more than a decade, she moved to Memphis, Tenn., to further her pursuit of her art. She and her six-piece band have shared the stage with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck and others. Her latest album, 2018’s “Like it on Top,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard blues chart.
Grieves and The Holdup
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Black Sheep, 2106 S. Platte Ave.
Price: $22 to $75; 227-7625, ticketweb.com, blacksheeprocks.com
Seattle-based hip-hop artist Grieves and R&B, reggae and hip-hop band The Holdup, which is Michael Garmany’s solo project, drop by for a show. Grieves’ latest offering, the EP “The Collections of Mr. Nice Guy,” was released last year. Garmany’s touring in support of his latest album, last year’s “Killing Time.”
Dwight Yoakam
When: 8 p.m. Thursday
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver
Price: $59.95 to $129.95; 888-929-7849, axs.com
Grammy Award-winning country singer songwriter Dwight Yoakam has had a storied career, with more than 20 albums and more than 30 singles on the Billboard country chart. He’s also starred in films such as 2002’s “Panic Room” and 1996’s “Sling Blade” with fellow musician Billy Bob Thornton. Some of his hits include “I’ve Got You,” “I’ll Be Gone,” “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast As You.”
Also performing
• Keane, 8 p.m. Friday, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $55-$125; 888-929-7849, axs.com
• The 4 Tops, 8 p.m. Friday, Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo, $47-$102; 719-583-4961, pueblomemorialhall.com
• Thought Pilot and Sightlyne, 6 p.m. Friday, Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10; sunshinestudioslive.com
• The Unlikely Candidates with Castlecomer and RH2, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; 227-7625, ticketweb.com, blacksheeprocks.com
• The Bozzini Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., free; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
