Rita Moreno, “Friends” to be honored at TCA Awards
Today the Television Critics Association announced that Rita Moreno will be the Career Achievement Award honoree at the annual TCA Awards to be held this Saturday. Comedy series “Friends” was named the winner of the Heritage Award.
TCA President Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter said of the legend attending the gala, "A singer, dancer and actor without peer, a veteran of comedy and drama, shows for the youngest of children and the most mature of adults, Rita Moreno has been one of the medium's most versatile performers for decades. I can't think of anybody more deserving of joining the ultra-rare EGOT club.”
In addition to being one of the few who has captured an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT), Moreno is a recipient of the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. This year’s TCA Awards also includes a tribute to the NBC/Warner Bros. Television comedy “Friends” as it takes the Heritage Award. Creators and executive producers David Crane and Marta Kauffman and executive producer Kevin Bright will accept the award.
"We're also excited to honor 'Friends' with our Heritage Award,” Fienberg added. “A show that reshaped television comedy for a generation, 'Friends' is nearing the 25th anniversary of its premiere, but we just couldn't wait to say 'We'll be there for you' a year early."
Robin Thede will emcee The 34th Annual TCA Awards, Saturday, August 4 at the Beverly Hilton.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.