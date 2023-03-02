Stand-up comedian Brian Simpson will perform in Colorado Springs this weekend at 3E’s Comedy Club.

As a regular at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Simpson is a rising star in the comedy world, recently making his TV debut on Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade.” Simpson also appeared on season three of Netflix’s “The Standups” performing a 30-minute set.

“I’ve never performed in Colorado Springs, looking forward to checking it all out,” Simpson wrote via email to The Gazette.

“I’m looking forward to eating these Colorado Springs Bison Burgers.”

Simpson brings a unique take to the world of comedy, growing up as a foster child and eventually becoming a veteran of the Marine Corps. He holds the title of New Face 2021 from the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, and was also named a Comedian to Watch 2021 by Vulture magazine.

So what can the audience expect from the show? Well, Simpson plans to tackle some big topics.

“Everything from the meaning of life, the reason you should or shouldn’t have children, whether your parents love you or not, and a few surprises to come,” he wrote.

While he hopes to put some smiles on faces, he’s only promising audiences one thing.

“Hopefully laughter, the only thing I’m guaranteeing is that I’ll be showing up to each and every show,” he wrote.

Simpson also hosts his own podcast, “BS with Brian Simpson,” where he speaks about “whatever” with “whomever.” He often focuses on the latest news and pop culture.

The shows are set for Friday and Saturday with one performance at 7 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the show range from $28-$60.