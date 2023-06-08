There’s a stand-up comedy renaissance, and comics such as Taylor Tomlinson are at the forefront. On Thursday and Friday, Tomlinson will perform three shows at the Pikes Peak Center as she surveys the fluctuations of success in adulthood and the arbitrary times people feel they need to reach it by in her “The Have it All” tour.

This is Tomlinson’s longest run of live performances to date, and career milestone venues such as the Chicago Theatre and Radio City Music Hall mark more than just personal success.

“I think we’re definitely in the middle of a boom right now,” Tomlinson said. “Even my manager has said stand-up has never been like this before. I mean, people are playing arenas and doing multiple shows at theaters. That’s a relatively new thing. Even when I was a kid, the people who did arenas were Dave Chappelle, Steve Martin and Dane Cook. Now, there are people I know that are in arenas and even people who could do arenas but prefer smaller venues.”

Thanks to the internet and Netflix’s seemingly ever-expanding library of comedy specials, Tomlinson is part of this boom.

“Quarter-Life Crisis,” Tomlinson’s debut special, aired on Netflix in March 2020, right on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was also around the time that Tomlinson began utilizing platforms such as TikTok to share her work, on which she has just shy of 2.5 million followers. But much like many artists, Tomlinson grapples with TikTok’s inconsistency.

“It’s hard to know exactly what to do on there,” Tomlinson said. “There’s kind of no rhyme or reason to it — like what time of day to post and what will do well. Instagram is more formulaic. We’ll run posts by each other and go, OK, is this joke good enough to do on stage or is this just a quick one for TikTok?”

When she’s not debating the politics of which bits fit on stage or on the For You Page, she’s navigating the boundaries of what to use as material for her specials. At the end of 2021, Tomlinson was featured on “Forbes 30 Under 30 list,” and in 2022, she released her second special “Look At You.” This special garnered even more attention due to its tackling of such issues as religious deconstruction and mental health.

“I have to really make sure that I’m good with stuff about myself being out there before I talk about it,” Tomlinson said. “I struggled with that on the last special because I wasn’t sure I wanted to talk about it. Then I started talking about it and it made me feel better. People were connecting with it.”

Through each hour of her sets, Tomlinson’s humor evolves alongside her maturing views on topics such as mental health. Although balancing the personal with the professional is a struggle for everyone, comics such as Tomlinson work to weave the two together, while still protecting their privacy and sanity.

“In my early and mid-20s, I would kind of say anything on a podcast,” Tomlinson said. “I was a lot more loose on stage. Now, I’m more intentional because people actually pay attention. They see me on purpose and remember what I say.”

And remember, they do. Fans remember enough to breach the infamous gap between internet engagement and live performance attendance, the “Have It All” tour being the most glaring example to date.

After her three shows at the Pikes Peak Center this weekend and three more in Kansas City, Mo., Tomlinson is off to Australia, New Zealand and Canada before heading back to the states this fall. She’ll return to Colorado on Sept. 22 at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre in Denver.