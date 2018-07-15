Every American is a child of immigrants.
The only difference is how long ago your forebears came here from another land. The clear winners of that contest, of course, are Native Americans, whose ancestors arrived 14,000 years ago, give or take, ahead of everyone else’s.
Leave aside the bitter irony of descendants of those first people on the continent being attacked now as “invaders” by someone whose family got here, historically speaking, last Tuesday.
More ironies, much bitterness and some sweetness can be found in Tommy Orange’s stunner of a debut novel, “There There.”
Orange is a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes on his father’s side, white on his mother’s, born and raised in Oakland, Calif. Several characters in “There There” share similar backgrounds, and all are what Orange calls “urban Indians.”
The novel opens with a virtuosic meditation on the old Indian Head test pattern that used to appear on TV screens when TV wasn’t a 24-hour presence, a meditation that becomes a searing summary of the history of native peoples since the European incursion.
The novel is built around a chorus of voices, each struggling with loss and isolation, yet moving toward connection with one another.
One teenager, Orvil Red Feather, recounts a day in his childhood when he called for help when his mother overdosed on drugs. “It was the first time I heard that we were Indian,” he says, from a social worker.
Meanwhile, a group of young Indian men caught up in drug dealing (the scourge of substance abuse is a dark thread through the narrative) have plans for a powwow as well, plans that involve handguns made on a 3D printer of white plastic, guns that look like innocent children’s toys but are not.
The complexities of his many characters’ lives merge into one channel that races toward a powwow and an explosive, heartbreaking finale. Orange gives eloquent voice to Americans too often voiceless.