CENTRAL CITY • Perhaps no other work of art has inspired as many artists as Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." There simply is not a visual- or performing-arts form that has not paid homage to this play, first performed in 1597. Opera alone has inspired at least 24 works; Central City Opera chose Charles Gounod’s unabashedly romantic setting from 1867.

No contemporary contrivances here. No suspense either. The orchestra laid down a silken canvas that was soon joined by the chorus, bemoaning the inevitability of the immortal tale. Director Dan Wallace Miller and set designer Matthew S. Crane took this cue to heart and had representations of our doomed lovers atop stone coffins in the crypt in which they would spend eternity together. The set never changed.

Yes, this story had to be told once again, and Gounod put his operatic chips squarely on Romeo (tenor Ricardo Garcia) and Juliet (soprano Madison Leonard), who had four powerful duets. Anyone who is willing and able to climb to this 8,500-foot operatic mountaintop will receive a dose of the art form guaranteed to satiate its most ardent fans.

The dark cast of the set assured that Robert Perdziola’s costumes fully displayed their Renaissance-inspired color and character while Abigail Hoke-Brady had a field day producing intriguing lighting contrasts upon them. On the musical side, John Biril cast a spell by inspiring the company’s orchestra to produce a beautiful, cohesive sound highlighted by luscious string sonorities. Brandon Eldredge had the always spectacular chorus of the opera company's apprentice and studio artists sounding not only powerful but heart-wrenching when needed.

Supporting principals were uniformly fine, but three stood out. Bass Wei Wu’s Friar Laurent was beautifully sung and always in the moment; mezzo-soprano Sable Strout’s Stephano was fresh and appealing; and mezzo Sarah Neal was a theatrical and musical joy as Gertrude.

Garcia is blessed with a million-dollar dark tenor tone that stayed consistent throughout the performance. If able to add more freedom to his sound, Garcia surely will ascend to the top of his profession. It was a huge boost to the production that he also looked and acted the part of the romantic Romeo.

I know I’ll fall short of describing how magnificent Leonard’s Juliet performance was. Everything she offered was pitch perfect: an astounding portrayal of an adolescent female blossoming into a woman matched by a stupendous vocal performance. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness her artistry. She may not make it back this way.

