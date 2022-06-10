Maybe it was lingering COVID-19 concerns. Perhaps it was the recently minted regional obsession with the Colorado Avalanche's seemingly unstoppable march to raise the Stanley Cup. Some thought the program itself was the culprit.
Whatever the reason, it was a huge mistake to be absent from Packard Hall on Thursday night. For, in a hall only two-thirds filled, the 2022 Colorado College Summer Music Festival kicked off its series of Festival Artists concerts with a powerful, beautiful and spiritually rich performance never to be forgotten by those who did attend.
Composed in 1959, Václav Nelhýbel’s “Quintetto Concertante” began the evening with an abundance of color, texture and infectious rhythms. With an ever-shifting, gravelly bed of sound from her xylophone, percussionist Aiyun Huang created a forward momentum upon which Laura Frautschi’s violin, Kevin Cobb’s trumpet, John Rojak’s bass trombone and Sue Grace’s piano could apply their shafts of sound.
Yes, this was modern music, predominantly purveying the 20th-century idiom of pointillism. Still, the music was bright, joyful and crackling. Anything less than the precise and passionate attacks by the ensemble would have blurred the sonic canvas, and the experience would have turned laborious.
Thanks to Rojak’s longtime relationship with composer David Sampson, the audience was witness to the world premiere of “19,” as in COVID-19. The bass trombonist's recounting of Sampson’s personal tragedies coupled with Michael Grace’s descriptive program notes made it obvious to all that this was going to be a difficult journey.
Rojak was joined by Robert Walters on English horn, Stefan Hersh on violin, Phillip Ying on viola and Susan Cahill on bass for the composer’s essay on the agonies, terrors and sadness wrought by the pandemic. This piece provided a powerful reminder that, at its core, art must be reflective of the human condition and experience.
It required an extraordinarily high level of concentration and commitment to realize Sampson’s vision. Hersh provided leadership; he and Ying then tore at our hearts; Cahill expressed a musical heartbeat and a sullen foundation; Walters toed the precarious line between beauty and mournfulness; and, when needed, Rojak championed explosions of outrage and agony.
Concert-hall convention asks us not to applaud between the individual movements of a composition and, rather, to hold our approval for the performance’s finish. Here, it would have been wise to ask the audience to not applaud at all. I, for one, felt uncomfortable when I finally joined in the clapping.
Fortunately, an antidote was in the offing. Valerie Coleman is the composer and flutist who founded the Imani Winds. Her compositions for that woodwind quintet often explore African American or Third World themes. “Red Clay and Mississippi Delta” sets about to capture the geology and the familial spirit of her personal origins. And it does this with rich color and effervescent humor.
The Summer Music Festival charged flutist Elizabeth Mann; Walters, now on oboe; bassoonist Michael Kroth; French hornist Michael Thornton; and the always ebullient Jon Manasse with bringing us down South. At first, the most stunning part of this offering was that Manasse stifled himself from talking to the audience. He more than made up for this musically. Wielding his clarinet in a manner that Coleman never could have imagined, he uproariously attempted to take control of the quintet. But these are the faculty artists of this 38-year-old festival and, while happy to let the clarinetist do his thing, they are also superb in their own right.
Coleman’s bluesy, sometimes cacophonous collage renders musical truth and sultry suggestions into a cartoon-like depiction of Southern living. Each musician dug into the score, always maintaining the tonal identity of their instrument throughout this musical stew.
Without an intermission, pianist William Wolfram, violinists David Kim and Laura Frautschi, violist Phillip Ying and cellist David Ying (subbing for a COVID-positive Mark Kosower) launched into the miraculous majesty and poetry that is Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81.
While realizing that it is my job to point out the qualities that make a particular performance shiny or shadowy, this was so glorious and so needed in these troubled times that I first must give the five players and this immortal composer the biggest bravi that I can muster.
Remember all that talk about performance conventions? After the opening Allegro, ma non tanto, it was next to impossible not to break out in shouts of joy and exultation. The passionate jockeying for the melodic spotlight between the brothers Ying; the patient unfurling of melodic invention by violinist Kim; the pitch-perfect inner voicing from second violinist Frautschi; and the keyboard excellence of Wolfram that always assured his potentially dominating instrument drifted seamlessly from background to foreground. This all left a musical memory indelibly etched upon the audience.
The second movement Dumka provided a rare respite from our collective craziness, the scherzo was all joy and positive life force and the finale led like a flowery vine to the finely polished gem exposed when Wolfram placed gentle chords on top of the stillness of the homophonic strings.
And about that Stanley Cup. The broadcast promos for the hockey playoffs boil down to the mantra “they all want it.” Thursday night in Packard Hall, everybody got it. The CC Summer Music Festival is just beginning and offers up to 20 chances to hear chamber and orchestral music. You can get it too.