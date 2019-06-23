Bittersweet. It’s the perfect way to describe the sensation at the end of every June as the Colorado College Summer Music Festival comes to a close.
Saturday in the nearly filled Celeste Theatre, the festival orchestra under the direction of Scott Yoo reached this end but not before sharing beautiful and exciting sounds.
The evening was centered upon a performance of one of the world’s great choral masterpieces. However, before launching into the hour-long journey unique to Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem, the orchestra had one last chance to make its own musical statement, courtesy of a masterwork by Spanish composer Manuel de Falla
Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat, composed in 1919, consists of three irresistible excerpts from the complete ballet. Bringing them to life requires a special combination of capturing details with coiled energy and reaching boisterous climaxes that must be baked in the flavor of Spain.
Amid the relentless busyness of the score, Yoo and his orchestra were of one mind and, for a brief time, created a suspension of disbelief. We were transported to the sun and soil of this foreign land and also provided generous portions of humor and passion.
There were standout performances. Daniel Seaman took his turn as principal French horn and crooned engaging and characterful sounds to punctuate the story. The English horn of Tanavi Prahbu soulfully captured the exotic quality of the music.
Before launching into a report of the Brahms, one issue needs to be attended to. The composer was a master of choral writing and loaded his requiem with a vast array of special effects and grandiose expression with a large choir in mind. I’m glad the festival chose to honor Don Jenkins with this performance. He is undoubtedly the most important contributor to the choral art ever to work in the Pikes Peak region.
The Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble — prepared by its artistic director, Deborah Jenkins Teske — is a finely polished group and brought accuracy and ideal diction to this performance. They were not, however, able to project key aspects of the score. With an augmented total of only 31 singers, choral climaxes did not possess the physical power to realize the composer’s vision. On the other end of the spectrum, Brahms asks for whisper-quiet episodes to suggest the wonder and mysticism in his chosen biblical texts. In my experience, these can only be effectively rendered if there are massed voices of two or three times the number of singers present on this evening.
The performance of this seven-movement work was polished and rewarding. This was the first time I’ve seen Scott Yoo work with a chorus and solo vocalists, and he rose to the occasion, employing an extra level of animation to extract great variety from all the forces at his disposal.
To create a warm and gentle mood in the opening “Selig sind, die da Leid tragen” (Blessed are they who bear suffering), the composer leaves the violins out of the scoring. Bravi to the violas, who were divided in their voices and elegantly led the music. The sonority of the piece is set here, and the wind choir established itself with an in-tune, homogeneous, luminescent sound gilded by Peter Arfsten’s flute and Sydney Hancock’s oboe.
Personally, I prefer a more terse and dynamic approach to the second movement — “Denn alles Fleisch, es ist wie Gras” (For all flesh, it is as grass) — which, at first, depicts the hopeless human journey toward the destiny of death. String sound was shimmering, but the timpani, horns and trombones were not pronounced enough.
Movement three introduces the baritone soloist, here Brian Major. With the help of a rich and understated lyricism, he wholeheartedly inhabited Brahms’ depiction of human confusion while assuming the countenance of a Lutheran preacher. The orchestra rode the score to a dynamic and exciting resolution to the conflict.
“Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen” (How lovely are thy dwellings) did provide the expected welcome respite from the high drama of the Requiem. CVAE sang beautifully but was unable to project the glorious sway inherent in the music. The orchestra was able to capture every bit of detail with warmth and rich color, even at quiet dynamic levels.
Movement five — “Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit” (You now have sadness) — really belongs to the soprano soloist. Annamarie Zmolek seized the moment both dramatically and vocally as her sweet and focused lyric tone brought the performance to a place of great reflection and humility.
Major was back for the “Denn wir haben hie keine bleibende Statt” (For here, we have no lasting place) and, after an ideal handoff from CVAE, was asked by Brahms to project greater drama as the apocalyptic sound of the last trombone was being announced. This required a different vocal approach — attacking the notes powerfully from above rather than surging upward with lyricism. Major did not manage this. This is the climax of the Requiem, and the orchestra, in particular the brass, did not disappoint.
Yoo handled the difficult transition to the mammoth choral fugue “Herr, du bist würdig” (Lord, you are worthy) with ease, and here CVAE gave its most dynamic performance of the evening.
The choir fared even better in the lightly orchestrated intimacy of the finale, “Selig sind die Toten” (Blessed are the dead). The orchestra recaptured the glow of the first movement as the music came to a quiet and reflective conclusion.
This final performance was enjoyable but not quite the storybook ending that this year’s summer music festival had earned. While we in the Pikes Peak region can expect many fine moments for the performing arts in the next 11 months, those who have lived these last three weeks along with the festival’s faculty and fellows will not so patiently wait for the time when once again Colorado Springs becomes the nation’s top spot for classical music in June.