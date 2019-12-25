Here are a few restaurants in Colorado Springs to welcome the new year Tuesday evening.
• La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., offers a five-course dinner with two glasses of red or white wine and a glass of French Brut Champagne for $79.95 (plus tax and tip). Two seatings: 5 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Details: 599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com.
• The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, offers a six-course tasting menu 5 to 9 p.m. for $65. Additional charge for an optional wine pairing. Call 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com/.
• Taste restaurant at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., offers complimentary appetizers in Deco Lounge at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a five-course dinner 7 to 10 p.m. in the restaurant for $125. Details: 634-5583, tinyurl.com/u6lxvxu.
• Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., offers a six-course Bubbles & Bites paired with wine 5 to 8 p.m. for $89. Details: 471-8272, tapateria.com.