Colorado Springs sports bar offering new menu

City Works Eatery, a food hall, is scheduled to open early April downtown.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

City Works Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., a restaurant project by Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli in the heart of downtown, is taking shape with a planned opening in early April.

According to general manager Phil Duhon, there will be eight food concepts. “Plus, there’s a 50s ice cream parlor inside the motorcycle museum and two bars on the upper and lower levels with a huge upper-level patio,” he said.

Concepts planned for the 28,000-square-foot space include a deli and breakfast; an egg roll; a mac and cheese; wings and chicken sandwiches; a salads and smoothie bar; a ramen noodles; a street taco and a barbecue.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments