City Works Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., a restaurant project by Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli in the heart of downtown, is taking shape with a planned opening in early April.
According to general manager Phil Duhon, there will be eight food concepts. “Plus, there’s a 50s ice cream parlor inside the motorcycle museum and two bars on the upper and lower levels with a huge upper-level patio,” he said.
Concepts planned for the 28,000-square-foot space include a deli and breakfast; an egg roll; a mac and cheese; wings and chicken sandwiches; a salads and smoothie bar; a ramen noodles; a street taco and a barbecue.