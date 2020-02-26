Ivan Torres and his wife, Maria Silva, have opened El Taco y La Arepa in the former Havana Grill location at 3748 Astrozon Blvd. He’s from Mexico and she hails from Venezuela, explaining the play on tacos and arepas.
Arepas are dish-shaped unleavened patties made of maize (corn) flour that can be grilled, fried or boiled, depending on whether they are served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They can be filled with a variety of items such as scrambled eggs, cheese, ham, chicken, pork, tuna and beans. They are the ultimate comfort food.
The restaurant menu is a blend of Mexican and Venezuelan dishes. The Mexican options include burritos, tortas (sandwiches) and mariscos (seafood).
At $3 each, the tacos are a well-prepared, tasty option served with pico de gallo, grilled onions and guacamole. Select from asada (steak), carnitas or pastor (pork cooked in different styles), and pollo (chicken).
The Venezuelan options are more extensive with arepa plates, empanadas, a la carte arepas and para picar (appetizers). We tried the La Llanera empanada ($4.75) with carne asada, queso and creamy avocado. It was a delicious fried creation. Our arepa selection was Reina Pepiada ($4.75), with the grilled corn cake split and stuffed with an amazingly flavorful chicken salad and avocado.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 375-1364, facebook.com/eltacoylaarepats.