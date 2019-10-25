Some people like to dress up as witches and Waldo for Halloween.
Others like to mimic their favorite musicians down to the last quirk and put on shows.
If you wax nostalgic for the ’80s, a decade that brought neon everything, shoulder pads for the ladies and Members Only jackets, you’ll be happy to hear this year’s four Monsters of Mock tribute shows are devoted to two of its popular ‘80s bands: The Smiths and its front man, Morrissey, and Huey Lewis and the News.
One show will also feature Figure 8, a tribute to indie rocker Elliott Smith, a singer-songwriter who was active during the ‘90s. You might remember his song “Miss Misery” from the 1997 film “Good Will Hunting.”
16 things to do around Colorado Springs this weekend: Fannie Mae Duncan, Petra, Calhan fest, Jewish music, coffin races
For those in the un-know, the somewhat annual shows around Halloween feature local musicians as famous bands for a few appearances at bars. The shows took a two-year break from 2016 to 2017, but returned last year when they paid homage to the B-52s and Queen.
“I get a little obsessed,” said Kevin Dexter, who took on the role of B-52s lead singer Fred Schneider last year. This year he’ll channel Morrissey. “Last year I was super in character. I practically had to do an exorcism after the shows to get him out of me.”
Dexter will front This Charming Band: A Smiths Tribute Act, while the group that portrayed Queen last year will offer Fake News as a tribute to Huey Lewis.
“I’ve always been able to do the voice of Morrissey,” said Dexter, “so I could bring that right to the table.”
Manitou Springs set to celebrate 25th anniversary of Emma Crawford Coffin Races plus other Halloween events
The two bands will play at shows scattered around downtown, beginning Friday at S.P.Q.R. Experiential Art Space and Studio Gallery. Saturday’s show is at Zodiac, Thursday is at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, and on Nov. 16, it’s Bar-K.
Contact the writer: 636-0270