Stars from Broadway and the international stage were in the Pikes Peak region for an acclaimed, summertime Colorado Festival of World Theatre from 2004 to 2009. It was an amazing time.
Memorable artists were in stage productions and taught workshops and seminars. And they were spotted around town and at parties, too.
Allison Janney, an Emmy Award winner now starring in TV’s “Mom,” was here during her time on “The West Wing.” Shirley Jones and son Patrick Cassidy, brother of David, were featured in a musical during the festival. Jones had been on stage in “Oklahoma” and “The Music Man” and was Mrs. Partridge in TV’s “The Partridge Family.” “Georgy Girl” Lynn Redgrave was another headliner.
A rare opportunity, too, as local performers and students had time with Tony and Grammy winner, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim (“West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd”).
In 2005 alone, the festival had 14 programs from four countries.
A nationwide economic downturn stopped the festival after a 10-day 2009 season, and white doves were released after the finale to honor it and creators Suzy Bassani, actress Linda Purl and Carol Sturman of Woodland Park.