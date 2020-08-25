Live concerts are returning to Red Rocks ... kind of.
The iconic music venue in Morrison will host a free, three-day virtual concert series with a lineup including Nathaniel Rateliff, Sam Hunt and Megan Thee Stallion from Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Thursday, Sept. 3.
While acts perform from the Red Rocks stage, the concerts will be streamed on Twitter’s Live Event Page and visiblexredrocks.com.
The series, called Red Rocks Unpaused, is powered by the phone service, Visible, which will allow audience members to see different camera angles, help set off pyrotechnics and lighting and vote for the final encore song. In addition, live chat messages will be displayed for artists to see and react to while on stage.
Here's the lineup, with music starting at 8 p.m. each night:
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Phoebe Bridgers.
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Sam Hunt with a surprise guest to be announced.