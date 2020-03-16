Red Rocks Amphitheatre's 2020 concert lineup is getting a cut, as events scheduled through mid-May have been called off.

The cancellations come amid a "growing concern around the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement from the iconic Morrison music venue.

Red Rocks isn't alone: All events at venues owned by the City of Denver have been suspended through May 11 and many other music venues, including the Broadmoor World Arena, have shut down upcoming events.

The Red Rocks shows included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert.

If you have tickets to an affected concert, watch for an email from Red Rock's ticketing partner, AXS, with information about cancellations as well as postponed or rescheduled dates.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center and Trading Post are also closed through May 11. At this time, Red Rocks Park and the trails remain open.

For the full list of canceled or postponed events, visit redrocksonline.com