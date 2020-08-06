Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is the latest venue to capitalize on the drive-in movie buzz.
The iconic venue in Morrison is changing its annual Film on the Rocks Summer Series into a drive-in movie experience. The move mirrors other venues across the state, which have invited carloads of movie goers during the coronavirus pandemic for an experience in public while respecting social-distancing.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 13, four films, billed as "cult classics," will be screened over four consecutive nights each week with up to 300 cars ticketed to attend each event. Additional dates and films will be added to the schedule each week through the fall season.
The series kicks off with "Grease," "Straight Outta Compton," "Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse" and "The Goonies."
Tickets, which cost $59.50 per car, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com.
Tickets include a package of two bottles of Coca-Cola products, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers. In addition, Chick-Fil-A sandwiches are available for discounted pre-purchase online or cashless payment on-site.
Films will be shown on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.