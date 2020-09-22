Lotus, an instrumental electronic jam band, is the latest act to announce it's trying out an in-person and socially distanced concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Following Nathaniel Rateliff's run of shows in Morrison last week, the quintet will perform two sets on the Red Rocks stage on Sunday for a much smaller than usual crowd.

A limited number of tickets — only 175, to be exact — are available for the in-person show. The concert will also be available to watch via a pay-per-view livestream.

Tickets are available at redrocksonline.com. The webcast will broadcast live at 7 p.m. Sunday via nugs.net. Prices start at $19.99.

Fitz and the Tantrums is next on the live lineup at Red Rocks with a show (and livestream) on Friday. Billy Strings will perform on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Red Rocks continues its drive-in movie series through Oct. 4.

As of Tuesday, the venue's live music season is set to end this weekend, according to its website. The next in-person concerts are scheduled for April 2021.