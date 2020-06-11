Summer concerts under the stars at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison have been temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the picturesque Red Rocks Park still closed off to visitors.
Here’s a complete list of canceled, postponed, and rescheduled shows for 2020 at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
Ticket holders for impacted shows will be notified via AXS in regards to cancelations, postponements, and/or rescheduled dates. For more details, please visit redrocksonline.com.
April 16: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, & Cypress Hill — Canceled
April 17: Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/6/20
April 18: Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/7/20
April 19: Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/8/20
April 20: Ice Cube / Method Man & Red Man / Action Bronson — Postponed
April 24: Galantis and 3Lau — Postponed
April 25: Lotus — Canceled
April 27: Five Finger Death Punch — Rescheduled to 10/14/20
May 1: Trevor Hall / Citizen Cope — Rescheduled to 10/11/20
May 2: Sublime With Rome — Postponed
May 5: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Rescheduled to 10/12/20
May 6: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Rescheduled to 10/13/20
May 7: Hippie Sabotage — Rescheduled to 10/15/20
May 8: Brantley Gilbert — Postponed
May 9: Brantley Gilbert — Postponed
May 10: Die Antwoord — Postponed
May 11: The 1975 — Canceled
May 13: Russ — Rescheduled to 5/11/21
May 16: Global Dub Festival — Rescheduled to 10/25/20
May 17: n This Moment & Black Veil Brides — Postponed
May 18: Hillsong — Rescheduled & relocated to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on 8/21/20
May 19: Kevin Gates — Canceled
May 21: Quinn XCII — Canceled
May 22: The Motet — Canceled
May 23: The Devil Makes Three & Punch Brothers — Canceled
May 25: Jai Wolf — Canceled
May 28: Opiuo & Clozee — Rescheduled to 10/20/20
May 29: Chromeo & Madeon — Canceled
June 3-4: Lord Huron — Rescheduled to 6/2 & 6/3/21
June 5: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Rescheduled to 6/4/21
June 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead — Rescheduled to 6/5/21
June 7: Stick Figure — Postponed
June 8-10: Flume — Postponed
June 11: Brit Floyd — Rescheduled to 6/10/21
June 12: The Revivalists — Rescheduled to 6/11/21
June 13: Big Head Todd & the Monsters — Rescheduled to 6/12/21
June 16-17: Glass Animals — Rescheduled to 6/15 & 6/16/21
June 18: Chicago — Rescheduled to 6/17/21
June 19-21: Umphrey’s McGee — Canceled
June 23: Barenaked Ladies — Rescheduled to 6/22/21
June 24: Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine — Rescheduled to 6/23/21
June 29: Kraftwerk 3D — Canceled
July 1: Above & Beyond — Canceled
July 2-3: Zeds Dead — Rescheduled 7/2 & 7/3/21
July 4: Blues Traveler — Canceled
July 5: Dirty Heads — Rescheduled to 7/1/21
July 10-12: Avett Brothers — Rescheduled to 7/9 – 7/11/21
July 13-14: Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Rescheduled to 7/12 & 7/13/21
July 15: The Black Keys — Canceled
July 16: Trampled by Turtles & Caamp — Rescheduled to 7/15/21
July 17-19: String Cheese Incident — Canceled
July 21: Kaleo — Rescheduled to 7/19/21
July 22: Foreigner — Rescheduled to 7/22/21
July 23: David Gray — Postponed
July 24-25: STS9 — Rescheduled to 7/23 & 7/24/21
July 27-28: Halsey — Rescheduled to 7/26 & 7/27/21
July 29: Goo Goo Dolls — Postponed
July 31-August 1: Tedeschi Trucks — Rescheduled to 7/30 & 7/31/21
August 2: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — Rescheduled to 8/1/21
August 9-10: Joe Bonamassa — Rescheduled to 8/8 & 8/9/21
August 12-13: Rufus Du Sol — Rescheduled to 8/11 & 8/12/21
August 14: O.A.R. — Canceled
August 15-16: Slightly Stoopid — Postponed
August 18: Lauv — Postponed
August 20: “1964” The Tribute — Rescheduled to 8/19/21
August 21: Big Wild — Rescheduled to 8/20/21
August 22-23: Reggae on the Rocks — Postponed
August 24: Steve Miller Band — Canceled
August 27-28: Louis the Child — Rescheduled to 8/26 & 8/27/21
August 29: Atmosphere — Canceled
August 30: Black Crowes — Postponed
September 7: Maren Morris — Rescheduled to 9/6/21
September 8-10: Jimmy Buffett — Rescheduled to 9/7 & 9/9/21
September 24: Get the Led Out — Rescheduled to 9/23/21
October 6: Heilung — Rescheduled to 10/5/21
October 21: Bikini Kill — Canceled