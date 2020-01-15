Red Rocks Amphitheatre's 2020 concert calendar with its list of performers is coming together. Colorado's famous outdoor venue has a lineup that includes Nathaniel Rateliff, The Avett Brothers, the Black Crowes and more.

Here's a look at upcoming shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre:

Local Sets

Jan. 19 — Beethoven on the Rocks with The Colorado Symphony

Jan. 25 — Nothing But Nineties & Zoe Berman

Jan. 31 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks ft. ZHU

Feb. 2 — Sugar Britches & Joel Ansett

Feb. 9 — Stylie & Kayla Marque

Feb. 15 — The Red Petals & TMULE

Feb. 21 — Horizon Line & No Touch

Feb. 28 — Dream Feed & Pierce Murphy Band

March 6 — Sugar Ridge & Oli McCraken

March 14 — Last Nerve & Amanda Hawkins

March 21 — Glass Cases Album Release Party / Paul Frost / Compass & Cavern

April 3 — Red Rock Season Kickoff This special edition Local Set will feature local musicians from every corner of Colorado.

April 18— Ganja White Night Wobble Rocks Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

April 19 — Ganja White Night Wobble Rocks Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

April 20 — Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Action Bronson

April 24 — Galantis and 3LAU

April 25 — Lotus with Marc Rebillet, Breakbot and Eminence Ensemble

April 27 — Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills

May 1 — Trevor Hall / Citizen Cope

May 5 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

May 7 — Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul

May 8 — Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 9 — Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay

May 10 — Die Antwoord

May 13 — Russ

May 16 — Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust

May 17 — In This Moment & Black Veil Brides with special guests Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves and Ded

May 18 — Hillsong

May 22 — The Motet, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

May 25 — Jai Wolf

June 3 — Lord Huron

June 4 — Lord Huron

June 5 — Joe Russo's Almost Dead

June 6 — Michael Franti & Spearhead

June 7 — Stick Figure with "very special guests"

June 11 — Brit Floyd

June 13 — Big Head Todd and The Monsters

June 18 — Chicago with Rick Springfield

July 2 — Zeds Dead

July 3 — Zeds Deads

July 10 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce

July 11 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce

July 12 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce

July 13 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 14 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 16 — Trampled by Turtles with CAAMP

July 17 — String Cheese Incident

July 18 — String Cheese Incident

July 19 — String Cheese Incident

July 22 — Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour

July 23 — David Gray

July 26 — Colorado Symphony

July 27 — Halsey

July 30 — Dispatch

July 31 — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 1 — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 12 — Rufus Du Sol

Aug. 22 — Reggae on the Rocks

Aug. 23 — Reggae on the Rocks

Aug. 26 — Nathaniel Rateliff with Kevin Morby

Aug. 30 — The Black Crowes

Aug. 31 — The Black Crowes

Sept. 6 — Kidz Bop World Tour

Oct. 21 — Bikini Kill

More events are expected to be announced. For more information and tickets, visit redrocksonline.com