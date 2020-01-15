Red Rocks Amphitheatre's 2020 concert calendar with its list of performers is coming together. Colorado's famous outdoor venue has a lineup that includes Nathaniel Rateliff, The Avett Brothers, the Black Crowes and more.
Here's a look at upcoming shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre:
Local Sets
Jan. 19 — Beethoven on the Rocks with The Colorado Symphony
Jan. 25 — Nothing But Nineties & Zoe Berman
Jan. 31 — Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks ft. ZHU
Feb. 2 — Sugar Britches & Joel Ansett
Feb. 9 — Stylie & Kayla Marque
Feb. 15 — The Red Petals & TMULE
Feb. 21 — Horizon Line & No Touch
Feb. 28 — Dream Feed & Pierce Murphy Band
March 6 — Sugar Ridge & Oli McCraken
March 14 — Last Nerve & Amanda Hawkins
March 21 — Glass Cases Album Release Party / Paul Frost / Compass & Cavern
April 3 — Red Rock Season Kickoff This special edition Local Set will feature local musicians from every corner of Colorado.
April 18— Ganja White Night Wobble Rocks Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
April 19 — Ganja White Night Wobble Rocks Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
April 20 — Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Action Bronson
April 24 — Galantis and 3LAU
April 25 — Lotus with Marc Rebillet, Breakbot and Eminence Ensemble
April 27 — Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills
May 1 — Trevor Hall / Citizen Cope
May 5 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 6 — King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 7 — Hippie Sabotage with Two Feet, Sebastian Paul
May 8 — Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
May 9 — Brantley Gilbert with Chase Rice, Brandon Lay
May 10 — Die Antwoord
May 13 — Russ
May 16 — Global Dub Festival: Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, Herobust
May 17 — In This Moment & Black Veil Brides with special guests Hollywood Undead, Bad Wolves and Ded
May 18 — Hillsong
May 22 — The Motet, Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
May 25 — Jai Wolf
June 3 — Lord Huron
June 4 — Lord Huron
June 5 — Joe Russo's Almost Dead
June 6 — Michael Franti & Spearhead
June 7 — Stick Figure with "very special guests"
June 11 — Brit Floyd
June 13 — Big Head Todd and The Monsters
June 18 — Chicago with Rick Springfield
July 2 — Zeds Dead
July 3 — Zeds Deads
July 10 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce
July 11 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce
July 12 — The Avett Brothers with G.Love & Special Sauce
July 13 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 14 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 16 — Trampled by Turtles with CAAMP
July 17 — String Cheese Incident
July 18 — String Cheese Incident
July 19 — String Cheese Incident
July 22 — Foreigner: Juke Box Hero Tour
July 23 — David Gray
July 26 — Colorado Symphony
July 27 — Halsey
July 30 — Dispatch
July 31 — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 1 — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 12 — Rufus Du Sol
Aug. 22 — Reggae on the Rocks
Aug. 23 — Reggae on the Rocks
Aug. 26 — Nathaniel Rateliff with Kevin Morby
Aug. 30 — The Black Crowes
Aug. 31 — The Black Crowes
Sept. 6 — Kidz Bop World Tour
Oct. 21 — Bikini Kill
More events are expected to be announced. For more information and tickets, visit redrocksonline.com