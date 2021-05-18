Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are about to be more crowded.

When Red Rocks reopened in April, the iconic venue in Morrison allowed a capacity of 2,500 people.

That will increase to capacity to 6,300 people for Saturday's concert with Mt. Joy, the venue announced Tuesday. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Face coverings will continue to be required inside the Visitor Center, Trading Post and restrooms.

"Even though capacities are increasing, individual shows may not be sold to that capacity, and the 2021 schedule is still subject to change depending on artist availability," the venue stated on social media. "We hope you're as excited as we are."

The amphitheater's concert lineup has shows scheduled through November, including some that were postponed from 2020. Red Rocks has announced new shows recently, including concerts featuring Death Cab for Cutie, Widespread Panic and Shakey Graves.

For tickets to shows and more info, visit redrocksonline.com.

Red Rocks 2021 Concert Schedule:

May 22: Mt. Joy, Del Water Gap

May 23: Colorado Symphony: The Music of John Williams

May 25: Colorado Symphony: The Music of John Williams

May 26: The Floozies, Maddy O'Neal, Bad Snacks

May 27: Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams, John Craigie

May 28-30: The Disco Biscuits

May 31: Ben Harper

June 1: 3OH!3

June 2: Papadosio, Dirtwire and Bluetech

June 3: Tennis, Caroline Brunch

June 4: The Motet with Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann

June 5: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Satsang

June 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Satsang

June 8: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

June 9: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

June 10: Brit Floyd

June 11: The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis

June 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Hazel Miller and the Collective

June 13: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Hazel Miller and the Collective

June 15: The Last Podcast on the Left

June 16: Grace Potter

June 18-20: Umphrey's McGee

June 23: Shakey Grabes with Lucy Dacus

June 25-27: Widespread Panic

July 1: Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce

July 2: Zeds Dead

July 3: Zeds Dead

July 4: Blues Traveler

July 7: Lindsey Stirling

July 9: The Avett Brothers

July 10: The Avett Brothers

July 11: The Avett Brothers

July 15: Trampled by Turtles & Caamp with Erin Rae

July 16: The String Cheese Incident

July 17: The String Cheese Incident

July 18: The String Cheese Incident

July 21: Foreigner

July 23: STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE

July 24: STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks

July 29: Brit Floyd

July 30: Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon

July 31: Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon

Aug. 1: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

Aug. 5: Dermot Kennedy with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat

Aug. 8: Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 9: Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 10: Wilco & Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï

Aug. 11: Rufus du Sol

Aug. 12: Rufus du Sol

Aug. 13: Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony, Big Boi, Chris Karns

Aug. 14: Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

Aug. 15: Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction

Aug. 19: 1964 The Tribute

Aug. 20: Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds

Aug. 21: Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

Aug. 22: Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle

Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff

Aug. 24: Nathaniel Rateliff

Aug. 26: Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

Aug. 27: Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

Aug. 29: The Black Crowes

Aug. 30: The Black Crowes

Sept. 2: Rezz with Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam

Sept. 3: Rezz with I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry

Sept. 4: Said the Sky

Sept. 5: Kidz Bop World Tour

Sept. 7: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band

Sept. 9: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band

Sept. 10: NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, The New Respects

Sept. 11: Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker

Sept. 12: Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker

Sept. 13: Death Cab for Cutie

Sept. 14: Alison Wonderland, Sidepiece, Elohim, Memba

Sept. 15: Alison Wonderland, Valentino Khan, Elohim, Moore Kismet, DJ Garth

Sept. 16: Bill Burr

Sept. 17: Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Sept. 18: Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun

Sept. 19: Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth

Sept. 23: Get the Led Out

Sept. 24: Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex

Sept. 25: Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight

Sept. 26: Lake Street Dive with The Wood Brothers

Sept. 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 2: 311, Iration, Iya Terra

Oct. 3: Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman

Oct. 5: Heilung

Oct. 7-9: Illenium

Oct. 10: Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab

Oct. 11: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Oct. 12: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Oct. 14: Lane 8

Oct. 15: Lane 8

Oct. 16: Midland, Hailey Whitters

Oct. 17: Black Tiger Sex Machine

Oct. 18: Machine Gun Kelly, JXDN, Kenny Hoopla

Oct. 22: Above & Beyond

Nov. 4: Deadmau5

Nov. 5: Deadmau5

Nov. 12: Ganga White Night with Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe

Nov. 13: Ganga White Night with Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva

Nov. 14: Ganga White Night with Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop