Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are about to be more crowded.
When Red Rocks reopened in April, the iconic venue in Morrison allowed a capacity of 2,500 people.
That will increase to capacity to 6,300 people for Saturday's concert with Mt. Joy, the venue announced Tuesday. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.
Face coverings will continue to be required inside the Visitor Center, Trading Post and restrooms.
"Even though capacities are increasing, individual shows may not be sold to that capacity, and the 2021 schedule is still subject to change depending on artist availability," the venue stated on social media. "We hope you're as excited as we are."
The amphitheater's concert lineup has shows scheduled through November, including some that were postponed from 2020. Red Rocks has announced new shows recently, including concerts featuring Death Cab for Cutie, Widespread Panic and Shakey Graves.
For tickets to shows and more info, visit redrocksonline.com.
Red Rocks 2021 Concert Schedule:
May 22: Mt. Joy, Del Water Gap
May 23: Colorado Symphony: The Music of John Williams
May 25: Colorado Symphony: The Music of John Williams
May 26: The Floozies, Maddy O'Neal, Bad Snacks
May 27: Andy Frasco & The U.N., Keller Williams, John Craigie
May 28-30: The Disco Biscuits
May 31: Ben Harper
June 1: 3OH!3
June 2: Papadosio, Dirtwire and Bluetech
June 3: Tennis, Caroline Brunch
June 4: The Motet with Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann
June 5: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Satsang
June 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Satsang
June 8: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
June 9: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
June 10: Brit Floyd
June 11: The Revivalists with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Neal Francis
June 12: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Hazel Miller and the Collective
June 13: Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Hazel Miller and the Collective
June 15: The Last Podcast on the Left
June 16: Grace Potter
June 18-20: Umphrey's McGee
June 23: Shakey Grabes with Lucy Dacus
June 25-27: Widespread Panic
July 1: Dirty Heads with G. Love & Special Sauce
July 2: Zeds Dead
July 3: Zeds Dead
July 4: Blues Traveler
July 7: Lindsey Stirling
July 9: The Avett Brothers
July 10: The Avett Brothers
July 11: The Avett Brothers
July 15: Trampled by Turtles & Caamp with Erin Rae
July 16: The String Cheese Incident
July 17: The String Cheese Incident
July 18: The String Cheese Incident
July 21: Foreigner
July 23: STS9 with Shpongle, MIZE
July 24: STS9 with Tycho DJ Set, Chrome Sparks
July 29: Brit Floyd
July 30: Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
July 31: Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon
Aug. 1: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
Aug. 5: Dermot Kennedy with Bishop Briggs, Mallrat
Aug. 8: Joe Bonamassa
Aug. 9: Joe Bonamassa
Aug. 10: Wilco & Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdï
Aug. 11: Rufus du Sol
Aug. 12: Rufus du Sol
Aug. 13: Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony, Big Boi, Chris Karns
Aug. 14: Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
Aug. 15: Slightly Stoopid with Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction
Aug. 19: 1964 The Tribute
Aug. 20: Big Wild with Bob Moses (Club Set), Crooked Colours, Mild Minds
Aug. 21: Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
Aug. 22: Reggae on the Rocks with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Third World, The Green, Mykal Rose, Keznamdi, Judge Roughneck, DJ Mackle
Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff
Aug. 24: Nathaniel Rateliff
Aug. 26: Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
Aug. 27: Louis the Child with What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe
Aug. 29: The Black Crowes
Aug. 30: The Black Crowes
Sept. 2: Rezz with Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso, sfam
Sept. 3: Rezz with I_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G, Sara Landry
Sept. 4: Said the Sky
Sept. 5: Kidz Bop World Tour
Sept. 7: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
Sept. 9: Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band
Sept. 10: NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, The New Respects
Sept. 11: Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker
Sept. 12: Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony with Tanya Tucker
Sept. 13: Death Cab for Cutie
Sept. 14: Alison Wonderland, Sidepiece, Elohim, Memba
Sept. 15: Alison Wonderland, Valentino Khan, Elohim, Moore Kismet, DJ Garth
Sept. 16: Bill Burr
Sept. 17: Greensky Bluegrass with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Sept. 18: Greensky Bluegrass with Circles Around the Sun
Sept. 19: Greensky Bluegrass with Railroad Earth
Sept. 23: Get the Led Out
Sept. 24: Rowdytown IX: Gigantic Nghtmre with GoldFish, Covex
Sept. 25: Rowdytown IX: Big Gigantic with Peekaboo, slenderbodies, Dreamers Delight
Sept. 26: Lake Street Dive with The Wood Brothers
Sept. 27: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Oct. 2: 311, Iration, Iya Terra
Oct. 3: Mandolin Orange with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman
Oct. 5: Heilung
Oct. 7-9: Illenium
Oct. 10: Opiuo and CloZee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, K+Lab
Oct. 11: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
Oct. 12: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
Oct. 14: Lane 8
Oct. 15: Lane 8
Oct. 16: Midland, Hailey Whitters
Oct. 17: Black Tiger Sex Machine
Oct. 18: Machine Gun Kelly, JXDN, Kenny Hoopla
Oct. 22: Above & Beyond
Nov. 4: Deadmau5
Nov. 5: Deadmau5
Nov. 12: Ganga White Night with Boogie T, SubDocta, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe
Nov. 13: Ganga White Night with Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva
Nov. 14: Ganga White Night with Caspa, TRUTH, Mr. Bill, Pushloop